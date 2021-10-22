News

Meryl Streep and Kit Harington together for Apple

Extrapolations: Meryl Streep and Kit Harington together for Apple (On Friday 22 October 2021) The Academy Award-winning actress and Game of Thrones historian Jon Snow will star in the new anthology series of Apple Tv + focused on the theme of climate changeRead on vanityfair

Extrapolations: Meryl Streep and Kit Harington in the Apple TV + anthology series on climate change

Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan and David Schwimme join the cast of Extrapolations

