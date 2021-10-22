Meryl Streep and Kit Harington together for Apple

Advertising
Extrapolations: Meryl Streep and Kit Harington in the Apple TV + anthology series on climate change
The Morning Show and Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso announced that the Academy Award Meryl Streep and Game of Thrones veteran Kit Harington will star in Extrapolations
Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan and David Schwimme join the cast of Extrapolations
According to Variety, the series Extrapolations which will arrive soon on Apple TV + already has a large part of the cast. Among the leading actors we will have Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan (Captain …
Extrapolations, new series with Meryl Streep and Kit Harington
Expectations are raised for "Extrapolations", a project created for Apple TV + currently in progress. To the cast members already announced, is now added that of Meryl Streep: the actress three times
Extrapolations: Meryl Streep and Kit Harington in the Apple TV + anthology series on climate change
Apple TV + has done it again: putting together a stellar cast for its own original series. The streaming service behind The Morning Show and Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso announced …
