Meryl Streep and the curious “accident” with the Don’t Look Up cast

During press engagements for Don’t Look Up, some cast members of the highly anticipated Adam McKay film such as Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah Hill have told a curious anecdote that has, as the protagonist, their legendary colleague

Specifically, the two stars said that, with Meryl Streep, there has been a misunderstanding related to the slang use of an acronym which, in English, also sounds like a not very nice word to address to someone. The acronym in question is GOAT, or Greatest Of All Time, which is used to label a person as the greatest ever in a given area of ​​reference. As it happens, goat in English also means… goat!

Guest at the Stephen Colbert show (here is the clip on YouTube), Jennifer Lawrence explained that, during the promotion of the film and beyond, “We always, naively, told Meryl Streep that she was the GOAT”. During a photoshoot for the film, the Hunger Games star later realized that her colleague was not “Perfectly aligned” at the time, in terms of jargon “young”:

At the photoshoot I called her GOAT and she kind of makes me “Ok, just explain to the old goat where to go”. At which I understand that she did not know the meaning of the word and I tell her “Meryl, do you know that GOAT means Greatest Of All Time? We haven’t called you a goat all along! “.

A similar anecdote was also told by Jonah Hill by Jimmy Fallon (via YouTube). The actor explained that clearly, once the thing was realized, Meryl Streep had a lot of fun:

He told me “Thanks for calling me GOAT. I thought you were calling me a goat the whole time! “.

Here is the official synopsis of Don’t Look Up:

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up? DON’T LOOK UP is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Bet) and is also starring Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

