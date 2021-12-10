News

Meryl Streep and the super glam gray chignon on the red carpet

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read

Meryl Streep, Letizia of Spain and the others: the “gray” revolution

With the myriad of celebrity women (among the latest, Queen Letizia and Kristin Scott Thomas) enhancing their natural gray hair, we can certainly say that a real “gray” revolution is underway. The result is a wealth of inspiration for the hairstyle, in terms of specific color, cut or more simply of styling. One authoritative source was Meryl Streep, photographed at the world premiere of her new film, Don’t Look up in New York.

Taylor Hill

Meryl Streep and the gray “undone” chignon on the red carpet

With a bun twisted and secured at the top of the head, wearing a black minidress with maxipaillettes, high neck and wedge décolleté, the Streep – who is 72 years old and has been sporting her silver locks for some time – parading on the red carpet alongside co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill has given off a beautiful energy, in full Christmas mood.

Taylor Hill

The “undone” hairstyle, which had texture and movement thanks to the volume at the roots, went very well with the actress’s alabaster skin, enhanced by a harmonious choice of peach shades, from blush to lipstick.

This article was originally published on Vogue.com

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bitcoin and Ethereum lose more than 10%

7 days ago

fans leave a banner outside Leavesden’s Warner Bros studios “Amber Heard must be fired”

August 24, 2021

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder documentary review [Netflix]

August 23, 2021

Analysis of Bitcoin ($ 60k), Ethereum ($ 4.3k), Avalanche

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button