Meryl Streep and the super glam gray chignon on the red carpet

Meryl Streep, Letizia of Spain and the others: the “gray” revolution

With the myriad of celebrity women (among the latest, Queen Letizia and Kristin Scott Thomas) enhancing their natural gray hair, we can certainly say that a real “gray” revolution is underway. The result is a wealth of inspiration for the hairstyle, in terms of specific color, cut or more simply of styling. One authoritative source was Meryl Streep, photographed at the world premiere of her new film, Don’t Look up in New York.

Meryl Streep and the gray “undone” chignon on the red carpet

With a bun twisted and secured at the top of the head, wearing a black minidress with maxipaillettes, high neck and wedge décolleté, the Streep – who is 72 years old and has been sporting her silver locks for some time – parading on the red carpet alongside co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill has given off a beautiful energy, in full Christmas mood.

The “undone” hairstyle, which had texture and movement thanks to the volume at the roots, went very well with the actress’s alabaster skin, enhanced by a harmonious choice of peach shades, from blush to lipstick.

