Meryl Streep biography | MYmovies.it

For over three decades, its name has become synonymous with elegance and style. The sublime interpretative refinement, originating from that soul of a sensitive artist, has made the divine Meryl Streep the best living actress. The extraordinary determination of this diva can be seen sculpted in that sophisticated profile, whose strength is distinguished by a deviated nasal septum and a particularly persuasive gaze. A woman whose magnetic charm is unparalleled; a star who, thanks to maniacal perfectionism and mannerism, has been able to portray with a sure hand a multifaceted gallery of female faces, ranging from melodrama to comedy, of which she is the undisputed queen.

The origins, studies and debut as an actress

Mary Louise sees the light in the warm morning of June 22, 1949; the mother who loves to call her Meryl so much bears the same name as her daughter. Housewife with a passion for painting, her mother has Anglo-Swiss and Irish roots. The father, on the other hand, has Dutch origins as well as Jewish-Hispanic. Harry William Streep jr. he is the head of a large pharmaceutical company. The little girl grows up in a middle-class family in suburban Bernardsville, New Jersey, with her brothers Dana and Harry. When she is not busy running the art studio near her home, her mother loves to sing accompanied on the piano by her husband, a skilled musician.

Meryl inherits from Mrs. Streep a beautiful soprano voice that will be enhanced with the grueling singing lessons that the woman will give to the twelve-year-old girl. Attends Harding Township Middle School, graduating from Bernards High School where the teenager becomes a cheerleader and prom queen. Her aspiration was to transform herself into a musical interpreter: she therefore studied at Dartmouth College, receiving, in 1971, a Bachelor of Arts in drama from Vassar College and a Master of Fine Arts from Yale University, four years later.

Now determined to transform herself into a well-rounded actress, the girl draws on the precious teachings of Stella Adler at the Actor’s Studio in New York. Tread the stage of the Public Theater playing, among others, Shakespeare, Ibsen, Shaw and Pirandello. Noticed by Fred Zinnemann as he recites a text by Tennessee Williams and one by Arthur Miller on the same evening, the girl is cast by the director inGiulia, women’s drama against the backdrop of the Second World War. It is 1977: his film debut is also joined by the television one, with films Secret Service And The Deadliest Season.

The hunter, Kramer versus Kramer and the first Oscar winner

In the twenty-four months that followed, Streep earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the intense role of the abandoned girlfriend who finds love again. The hunter Robert De Niro. During the filming of the post-Vietnam masterpiece directed by Michael Cimino, the artist meets his colleague John Cazale: he will stay close to him until his death, which occurred due to cancer on March 12, 1978. In September of that same year, he marries the sculptor Don Gummer. The couple have four children: Henry, Mamie, Grace Jane and Louisa. In 1980 he won the coveted statuette with sharp jokes aimed at the expense of Dustin Hoffman, in the lacerating Kramer versus Kramer. Dubbing has unfortunately prevented us from verifying one of Meryl’s greatest gifts, namely the ability to constantly change accent, just as it happens in 1981 when she ventured into the double part of The French Lieutenant’s Woman, where he speaks with both English and American inflections.

The second Oscar and the eighties

1983 finds her challenging the second Oscar, achieved thanks to the excellent and heartbreaking performance of a Polish prisoner who escaped the Nazi concentration camp in the Sophie’s Choice. Since childhood, the diva has been inspired by a myth like Bette Davis, the same one who at that time sent her a letter complimenting her achievements. On the contrary, another legend called Katharine Hepburn is said to have argued that Streep was nothing exceptional. Fighting worker in the denunciation Silkwood, the star remains a victim of the ‘mal d’Afrique’ ne My Africa, up to “reduce” to do the homeless in Ironweed. She is later accused of killing her baby girl in A cry in the night, write sinful romance novels in the vengeful comedy She – Devil – She the Devil and receives Postcards From Hell (1990) by an insufferable parent like Shirley MacLaine.

A knowledgeable and versatile actress

Far from the star-system and from the gossip made in Hollywood, Meryl has always been in pole position in the accusatory battle against the Dream Factory which, for a long time, lacked consistent female characters to assign to the interpreters. Between 1992 and 1999, sip the youth serum in Death makes you beautiful, poses for Clint Eastwood’s lens in The Bridges of Madison County and fight against disease in The Voice of Love. The new millennium honors the diva with the 12th nomination for dear, old uncle Oscar for The Music of the Heart in which she embodies a violin teacher who wishes to teach the maladjusted boys of Harlem. In order to give her best on set, her scrupulous professionalism leads her to study the instrument for six hours a day for eight weeks. Later, he wrote for Nicolas Cage The Orchid Thief, psychoanalyses Uma Thurman in Prime and wears ultra-designer clothes in The devil wears Prada.

2007 sees her at the head of the CIA in the spy story Rendition – Illegal detention, in the role of a journalist in Lions for Agnelli, as well as those of a mother in romance Evening.

Here it is also in Dark Matter: film inspired by the Virginia Tech Institute massacre.

In 2008 he shoots the musical on the notes of ABBA Oh Mama!, before moving on to the side of Philip Seymour Hoffman in The doubt (2008) where she masterfully interprets a rigid mother superior director of a private school, restoring the thousand shades of a complex character hidden under the apparent rigidity of the external appearance. Also from 2008 she is featured in John Walter’s documentary on the staging of Mother Courage by Bertolt Brecht, played by Meryl in the Central Park open-air theater in New York entitled Theater of War. He then goes into the kitchen for Nora Ephron in the culinary comedy Julie & Julia (2009). In 2010 we find it contested by Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin in the pink comedy It’s complicated, to then lend his voice to the first animated film by the genius Wes Anderson Fantastic Mr. Fox to be released in Italian cinemas on April 16, 2010. In 2012, under the direction of Phyllida Lloyd, who had already directed it in Oh mama!, plays British Prime Minister Margareth Thatcher in The Iron Lady (role for which he won several awards, including Golden Globe and Oscar). He then returns to the comedy directed by the director de The devil wears Prada David Frankel in The wedding I would like. In 2014 with the bestselling film based on Tracy Letts Osage County Secrets, wins yet another nomination for Best Actress at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards 2014. Subsequently she is a splendid villain, starring in Into the Woods, adaptation of the Broadway show directed by Rob Marshall.

His favorite current screen artists are Cate Blanchett, Emily Blunt, Helen Mirren and Nicole Kidman. In 2016 she is the charismatic and sought-after founder of the Women’s Social and Political Union, which inspired the revolutionary women of early 20th century London, of Suffragette, and heiress Florence Foster Jenkins, who aspired to a career as an opera singer despite being without talent in Florence by Stephen Frears (her 20th Academy Award nomination for Best Actress). For the first time in his career he will then join Tom Hanks in Steven Spielberg’s film The Post. She will then return to play the role of Donna in the sequel Mamma mia – Here we go again! (2018). After The Return of Mary Poppins, Little Women And Let them talk, we see it in Dont ‘Look Up and in the series Big Little Lies.

With her twenty-eight Golden Globe nominations, including eight, Meryl Streep is one of the most awarded actresses in the world of celluloid. At the moment she holds the record of nominations for the Academy Awards, even eighteen (she has won three), surpassing the primacy of Katharine Hepburn, who remained at twelve.