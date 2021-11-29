Meryl Streep, daughter Louisa Jacobson debuting in The Gilded Age series

Being a daughter of art is not easy, if you have one a mother like Meryl Streep and she dreams of breaking into the world of acting as in the case of her daughter Louis Jacobson the undertaking becomes even more difficult, especially since the star de The devil wears Prada in almost 50 years of honored career she has amassed 3 Oscars, 9 Golden Globes and an incredible amount of awards that have led her to become one of the giants of the world of cinema. A true diva Maryl who, soon, will see the debut of the youngest child Louis (had by her husband Don Gummer) within the TV series The Gilded Age, in whose cast also appears Cynthia Nixon, one of the protagonists of Sex in the city.

For the daughter of Meryl Streep it is a baptism of fire: behind her she has a long career as a theater actress, in front of the camera she worked only for the film Gone Hollywood where, among other things, it had a decidedly marginal role. Nothing to do with the character of Marian Brook obtained by Jacobson, who of Gilded Age is the absolute protagonist. The TV series is set in 1882 during the American Gilded Age, with the young Marian forced to move from Pennsylvania to New York (after the death of her father) to live with her wealthy aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook, played respectively by Christine Baranski and Nixon.

Alongside Brook there will also be her friend Peggy Scott (aka Denée Benton of Hamilton), together with which the girl will start a new phase of her life where she will find herself involuntarily involved in a social war between her aunts and their very wealthy neighbors. A compelling and exciting story where not only class struggles will dominate, but also corsets, dresses with fluffy skirts, laces, blooms typical of the time and, of course, love. The new series The Gilded Age is written by screenwriter Julian Fellowes (the same as Downton Abbey, Belgravia And The English Game) and will land on TV on the HBO channel in January, while in Italy it could land on Sky but, to date, nothing is certain yet.

The only sure thing for now is the great anticipation that revolves around the debut of Louisa Jacobson, who arrived at her baptism of fire with a starring role and in one of the TV series that are expected to be among the most anticipated of 2022. What more could you ask for? Could the young 30-year-old kick off a sparkling career by retracing the deeds of her mother Meryl Streep? We naturally wish him so and, in the meantime, we look forward to the arrival of The Gilded Age which, we are sure, will not betray our expectations (just like Louisa).

