Meryl Streep, from the Oscar forgotten in the bathroom to the record of awards: 5 curiosities about the actress

Meryl Streep she is undoubtedly one of the most popular performers on the world cinema scene. Over the course of her career, the actress has played the most disparate roles, ranging from the iconic Miranda Priestly to the iron lady Margaret Tutcher. Here are some curiosities about him.

He earned 32 Golden Globe nominations, with nine wins (a record) and 21 Oscar nominations with a whopping three wins. This makes her the most nominated actress in history. At 23, Meryl was studying to become an environmental lawyer. However, she failed an exam and dropped out of school, believing that career was not for her.

Meryl became the spokesperson for the national women’s history museum and donated to the museum all compensation received for The Iron Lady .

On November 24, 2014, then President Barack Obama bestowed on Meryl the presidential medal of freedom .

. This is the highest civil honor an American can receive. In 1979, when he won his first Oscar, Meryl Strep left her figurine in the bathroom over the toilet. Luckily for her, someone noticed it and returned it to its rightful owner.

It seems absurd, but it seems that the beginnings of Meryl Streep’s career were not easy. In fact, the actress was rejected in one of her first auditions as it was considered too bad for the cinema.