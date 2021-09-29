Meryl Streep: her advice for a lasting marriage

Meryl Streep has decided to reveal what lies behind her lasting marriage: here is the key to a successful marriage.

Meryl Streep, aware of how difficult it has been to maintain chemistry with her husband for over four decades, she has decided to offer her advice to the public for a lasting marriage, defining its tip “the key to a successful marriage“.

According to Streep, the secret to a lasting marriage is simply communication and mutual listening: “You must always talk about all the issues that arise, even the smallest and most insignificant things. You should always listen to your partner’s problems, suggestions and advice. ”

“What is even more important is to come to accept the fact that you are not always right. Conversation is the key to a successful marriage“. Also, a few moments later, during the interview, Streep also ironically stated that it takes.”good will, the strength to bend over and close your mouth from time to time“.

Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer met in 1978 after the death of Meryl’s then boyfriend: actor John Cazale. Streep and Cazale were together for about two years before her tragic death, which occurred due to incurable brain cancer.