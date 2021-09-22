Meryl Streep, here’s who her children are: Henry, Mamie, Grace and Louisa

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, the man the actress has been married to for over forty years, have four children: that’s who Henry, Mamie, Grace and Louisa are.

Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer, a celebrated sculptor to whom the actress has been married for over forty years, are the proud parents of four sons: Henry Wolfe, 41, Mamie, 37, Grace, 35 and Louisa, 29; all the children of the actress have decided to undertake a professional career in the creative field and some of them have even chosen to follow in the footsteps of their mother.

Streep, winner of eight Golden Globes, three Oscars and three Emmys, inspired two of her children, Mamie and Grace, to choose acting as a full-time job. Louisa, on the other hand, Streep’s youngest daughter, is a model who also worked for Dior while her son, Henry Wolfe, is a professional musician.

Henry Gummer

A photo of Henry Gummer

Henry Gummer was a member of an indie pop band, Bravo Silva, releasing their first solo song in 2009, and the single Stop the Train featured on the Julia & Julia soundtrack. When the band disbanded, he moved to Los Angeles where he began producing the first records. Henry has also appeared in many films such as Lying, The Wait and Wolfe with an E as well as a small role in The Good Shepherd.

Mamie Gummer

Emily Owens, MD: Mamie Gummer in a promotional photo

Mamie, on the other hand, is a full-time actress: she made her debut at the age of two starring in Heartburn, alongside her mother, as Streep’s daughter. It was then 20 years before Mamie returned to the big screen with The Hoax, opposite Richard Gere. The following year she landed a starring role in Evening where she played the younger version of her mother Meryl.

Grace Gummer

Extant: Grace Gummer in the episode Wish You Were Here

Grace Gummer has also played a younger version of her mother many times, just like her sister, for example in the film The House of Spirits. In 2011, the actress starred in Tom Hanks’ Larry Crowne and starred in a remake of Arcadia on Broadway, winning a Theater World Award. Grace later appeared in many TV series such as The Newsroom, Extant, American Horror Story: Freak Show and The Hot Zone.

Louisa Gummer

A photo of Louisa Gummer

Louisa Gummer, Meryl Streep’s youngest daughter, works as a model. She participated in a Dior campaign and after finishing her studies at the Yale School of Drama she decided to start acting by taking part in many plays, including a version of Romeo and Juliet in 2019.