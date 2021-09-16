Meryl Streep: I was depressed on the set of Il Diavolo Wears Prada

D.during the virtual reunion organized by Entertainment Weekly for the 15 years from the release of The Devil wears Prada, Meryl Streep, three-time Oscar winner, 71 years of grace and talent, shared some memories, annedotes and curiosities from the set of the comedy comedy. Along with those of the rest of the cast: including Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Established that in the role of the despotic editor of the Runway magazine, Miranda Priestly, terrified everyone for weeks, Streep added that it wasn’t fun at all.

“It was traumatizing,” he said. Because to get into Miranda’s mind, Meryl used the so-called method. The one developed by Lee Strasberg, Stella Adler and Sanford Meisner in the 1930s.

A technique used by some actors such as Daniel Day Lewis and Dennis Hopper to get into character and therefore offer credible performances; also those of embody notorious ice characters.

Cold and icy like Clint Eastwood

However, he stole a Clint Eastwood, the director who directed it in The bridges of Madison County, the trick of never raising your voice to express authority: “The only time he did, it terrified people so much that many were traumatized. In drama school, a teacher told me: “The way you play a king has nothing to do with you: it’s how the others in the room behave when you walk in that makes you king“”.

Bullying behavior who felt on and off the set, while the rest of the cast remembers a fun work experience.

A ruthless interpretation

“It was horrible! I was unhappy in my trailer. I could hear everyone laughing and having a good time “ he later confessed Streep. “I, on the other hand, was so depressed! and I said to myself: That’s the price you pay for being the boss! This is the last time I tried this technique, ”he revealed.

And despite the many doubts and the difficult time to embody the character of Miranda – who is said to be freely inspired to the director of Vogue America Anna Wintour – his performance gave the interpreter of Kramer against Kramer his 14th nomination.

Streep, a model for overcoming fears

Not just his acting, made of petty shots, insightful jokes and cold glances it was fundamental and helpful for the younger colleagues, like Emily Blunt (Miranda’s first assistant) who literally turned her career upside down after the film.

“Meryl is so sociable and fun as hell. For her it was not the best. It wasn’t that he was unapproachable; you could walk up to her and say, “Oh my God, the funniest thing just happened,” and she listened, but I don’t know if it was the funniest thing for her to be on set like that. “

While Anne Hathaway, 38, admitted that she “felt intimidated but also pampered” by Streep. A fear – experienced by the star of Les Miserables – which helped her to overcome her own barriers and interpret Miranda’s assistant in the best possible way, Andy Sachs.

“I knew whatever he was doing to create that fear, I appreciated it because I also knew he was taking care of me.” And he added, “There’s this scene where Streep says, ‘You’re just as disappointing as the rest of those stupid girls.’ I remember when the camera flashed on me, I was under pressure, and all the excitement was gone. I saw Meryl looking at me, making her performance different to bring out my character. It made me overcome any barrier, ”he stressed Hathaway.

Curiosities and anecdotes from the set

Among the curiosities and details that emerged around the film, the director David Frankel revealed that the Hathaway it had not been the firm’s first choice, convinced that Rachel McAdams (which he had just starred in The Notebook) was more suitable.

But the Canadian actress, on the contrary, had no interest in the part, continuing to say “no”. Fortunately the Hathaway she didn’t give up and in a desperate move begged a Fox executive to hire her. Finally, to also have the blessing of Streep herself, who after having met and appreciated her in the small role of wife of Jake Gyllenhaal in Brokeback Mountain, he wanted her as his co-star.

