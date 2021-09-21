Meryl Streep in “Let Them Talk”: cast, plot, review

Cinema: Steven Soderbergh + Meryl Streep is back

Unstoppable Meryl Streep: after the two Netflix movies Panama Papers And The Prom, the three-time Oscar-winning actress returns to the scene with Let them talk, the intimate film directed by Steven Soderbergh, in digital exclusive from May 27th.

The plot

Alice Hughes (Meryl Streep) is a Pulitzer Prize writer rather assertive. To go overseas to the awards ceremony for another literary recognition, the woman, who is unable to travel by plane, begins a journey by ship in the company of two historical friends and her beloved nephew. During the journey they re-emerge old grudges from the past, wounds still open and misunderstandings of various kinds. And Karen (Gemma Chan of Crazy & Rich, a delightful comedy on Netflix), the new agent, who secretly participates in the journey to steal some clues from the writer about the next novel.

A woman in the balance

She is at the top of the Olympus of contemporary literature, yet the protagonist, with various adaptations of the novels for film and TV, uses her professional prestige as a shield from relationships. He uses friends and family to turn them into literary heroes and anti-heroes, but then fails to interact with them. Struck by writer’s block, Alice really feels at the mercy of the waves, but she finds it hard to admit it to anyone, starting with herself. And that slow, inexorable, almost sacred rhythm frames an existence suspended between the glories of the past and the uncertainties of the future.