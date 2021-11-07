Meryl Streep is a communist

(Wednesday 3 November 2021)

Difficult times for Hollywood. After Richard Gere who would have slipped into the Open Arms affair “in search of visibility” – the tweet really exists and fights with us on Giorgia Meloni’s profile – now it is Meryl Streep to end up in the cheerful Italian media-political meat grinder. The three-time Oscar-winning actress has been called into question by the thoughtful Northern League player Giancarlo Giorgetti tired of his secretary Matteo Salvini’s Bud Spencer western punches. It is time to change film, in essence, Giorgetti’s criticism of the leader. To give up the box office and move on to the dramatic genre (which then with Papeete in switching from comedy to tragedy he was successful). Obviously, this could not go unnoticed by another supporting actor of some success like the deputy Claudio Borghi. Every now and then you have to use …Read on huffingtonpost