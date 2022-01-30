Meryl Streep may also be a communist, but in the League it is Kramer against Kramer

Difficult times for Hollywood. After Richard Gere who allegedly slipped into the Open Arms affair “in search of visibility” – the tweet really exists and fights with us on Giorgia Meloni’s profile – now it is Meryl Streep who ends up in the cheerful Italian media-political meat grinder.

The three-time Oscar-winning actress was called into question by the thoughtful Northern League player Giancarlo Giorgetti tired of his secretary Matteo Salvini’s Bud Spencer western punches. It is time to change film, in essence, Giorgetti’s criticism of the leader. To give up the box office and move on to the dramatic genre (which then with Papeete in switching from comedy to tragedy he had succeeded in a great way).

Obviously, this could not go unnoticed by another supporting actor of some success like the deputy Claudio Borghi. Every now and then you have to use the big cocks that the nice Bud claimed. “It is the only way to clear the swamp”, notes Borghi who increases the dose against the unfortunate Meryl, defined “of a deadly boredom” and “an actress who likes the circus of the left”. In short, radical chic stuff. Giorgio Gaber had forgotten it, but Streep was also a communist.

The theme is so fascinating that Bud’s son Giuseppe Pedersoli also enters the debate and wisely makes a distinction: “It is quite improbable to put the two actors in the same film”. The son of the interpreter of “… otherwise we’ll get angry!” he ventures a political analysis: “Evidently Giorgetti is aiming for an Oscar, but my father was a champion of affection”. I miss so much far in the air. Meanwhile, in the League it is Kramer against Kramer.