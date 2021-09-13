Meryl Streep turns 72: the “over” hairstyles to copy

F.Meryl Streep turns 70 on June 22, actress who needs no introduction, with 21 Oscar nominations over the course of an extraordinary career, three statuettes won and countless other awards.

Style icon e champion of self-acceptance, it is a model to be inspired by at 360 degrees. From the causes he supports to his image as a conscious and authentic “perennial”, always faithful to a minimal make-up and always chic hairstyles, ideal for fine hair that needs volume.

Meryl Streep, champion of self-acceptance

From the beginning in the seventies, the actress has always managed to remain true to herself. From choices on the set to those in the private, as well as on beauty forehead, where she proudly represents the “over” women of her generation who they show themselves serenely without make-up, interpreters of a new season of courage and acceptance.

“Oversized” cuts and hairstyles to copy to Meryl Streep

Looking at her, after all, the actress is a real one “Perennial”, which is one of those women to whom it is difficult to attribute a precise age without personal data in hand.

The Streep hasn’t changed much, except for the inevitable signs of aging. His style, chic in every occasion, passes above all from the head, with really easy to copy cuts and hairstyles for anyone who shares with her not only the years but also the desire to hairlook always winning.

Today the actress is sporting a classic long bob, a contemporary version of the long of the youth years, which allows her to experiment with different hairstyles based on the mood and occasions.

During the many virtual events that took place during the lockdown, for example, he often opted for a simple one semi-collected, strategic to give some volume to the hair. The forehead is often left completely uncovered, but Streep is also at ease with fringe-like tufts, better if not very disciplined, to give a jaunty touch to the look.

Anti-aging hair, hairstyles for thin hair

The volume effect is one of the secrets of the actress’s hairstyles, which she never chooses hairlook too strict: when age advances, after all, hair also ages and tends to become thinner, does not hold the fold and needs to be supported with a more structured cut and with the right styling.

Meryl Streep, who has always had thin hair, knows this well and also manages to enhance the critical points, such as the areas of the forehead and temples, where the hair appears more thinned.

Loose or gathered, the “tricks” for voluminous hair

Whether they are loose or collected, the volume is always at maximum, also given by strategic tufts, as on the occasion of SAG Awards 2020, when the actress bet on a micro chignon which at first gave the idea of ​​looking like a short cut. Thanks to the volume effect, emphasized on the front by a cheeky tuft combed to the side.

Gray Power: the pride of gray hair

Also on the color front Meryl Streep has always preferred a natural approach: the blond has turned gray and today he flaunts it without drama. Despite this, compared to that of many colleagues, the actress has kept a cross between the blond of youth and the new color, a mix that is more than feasible if you rely on the right hands.

Gray blending And shadowing, after all, they are the color trends dedicated to the coolest gray of this season. Getting inspired by Meryl Streep’s style has never been easier.

