Meryl Streep turns 73: we review her five best films

73 years go a long way meryl streep They have earned her to become the most successful actress in Hollywood and, for many, the best in history. Her last film was ‘Don’t Look Up’embodying the president of the government of the United States, in a role of villain, in a cast with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence or Jonah Hill.

It has been nominated 21 times for the Oscars, but has only managed to win the statuette three times, specifically in ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’, ‘Sophie’s Choice’ and ‘The Iron Lady’. Mind you, only one of those movies is included in this list.

‘Memories of Africa’

One of the best-known movies in history, without having seen it. She plays Karen Blixen, a Danish writer known by her pseudonym Isak Dinesen. “I had a farm in Africa, at the foot of the Ngong Hills.” A first and hysterical sentence that gives way to a romance with Robert Redford.

‘The bridges of Madison’

Again a romance, this time with Clint Eastwood who plays a National Geographic photographer. She is Francesca, an unhappy mother and four days with her new love will change her life forever.

‘The Devil Wears Prada’

A woman for everything, if before we have seen two serious movies, now it’s time for a comedy that is already cinema history. Miranda Priestly is the editor of Runway magazine, an abusive boss who makes life impossible for Anne Hathaway, all in the world of fashion, a character that will remind many of the mythical Cruella de Vil in ‘101 Dalmatians’ or the recent ‘Cruella’ by Emma Stone.

‘The doubt’

Meryl Streep (in her role as the strict nun Aloysius Beauvier) and Philip Seymour Hoffman (in the role of Father Brendan Flynn), faced each other in this tremendous film. A nun who does not know whether to bring to the attention of the ecclesiastical authorities the reverend’s suspicion of improper conduct with a minor.

‘Kramer vs. Kramer’

Her first big role that earned her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She is Joanna Kramer, a woman trying to find herself after leaving her husband and her son.