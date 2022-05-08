Meryl Streep’s undeniable request to make ‘Mamma Mia! Once and again ‘(today on TVE) – Movie news

Tonight you can see on television the sequel to the famous ABBA musical. More catchy songs on a dream island, but where is Donna?

The more than 600 million dollars it raised Mama Mia! at its premiere in 2008 they were crying out for a sequel. The numerous fans of the ABBA musical had to wait 10 years to see its continuation, but when Mama Mia! And again hit theaters, it was confirmed that the wait had been worth it. In general terms, the second part is above the first, but there is something that it cannot overcome and that is the presence of Meryl Streep.

In Mama Mia!Streep is the undisputed leading lady, but her role is drastically reduced in And again. Why delete footage of one of Hollywood’s great legends? The reason is very simple: it was the indisputable condition of the actress to participate in the production. And, eye, we warn that the text contains SPOILERS.

You may not have realized it, but Meryl Streep doesn’t do sequels. In the almost four decades of her career, the actress has not participated in second parts and Mama Mia! And again is the exception. When the studio told her about her plans to do a sequel, she was excited to return to a project she’s especially proud of, but she asked to do something different and not be in the entire footage. The producers proposed to change the plot of her character.

Producer Judy Craymer and director Ol Parker told in an interview with marie claire how was the process of bringing Streep back.

She doesn’t do sequels and wanted to be a part of ‘Time and Time Again’. She is incredibly proud [de la primera película]. He had a great time and he wanted to be in it but he wanted it to be shocking. Clearly, she wasn’t going to be present in the entire movie. It was me who said: ‘I think she should be dead’, reveals the director

In his quest to get Streep back, Parker found a target for his sequel. I wanted to tell how you can overcome the loss of a loved one and “remain standing, being yourself and rising from the ashes of pain”. This was what she presented to the actress, who loved the idea. Once she was on board, everything else fell into place. The rest of the actors that make up the cast received the script knowing that Meryl Streep had approved it and said “yes immediately”, the director assures marie claire“I was just trying to find the most dramatic and impactful story that could be told.”

‘Mamma Mia! Again and again’, a strange case in which the sequel surpasses the original

Mama Mia! It was a real success and a hit of ABBA songs has won over a good number of fans who see the film as the perfect medicine to lift their spirits. It was hard to top his success, but Mama Mia! And again gets it. Under the direction of Ol Parker, the plot goes back in time and moves to the late 70’s, when Donna arrived on the island and fell forever in love with her. Thus we discover how she met Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Harry (Colin Firth) and Bill (Stellan Skarsgård), the most important relationships she has had and the three candidates to be Sophie’s father.

This change in action brings a lot of freshness to the second part. Although the actors from the previous film are present, the arrival of a new cast helps it not feel like an unnecessary continuation. Lily James brings to life a young Donna, who is accompanied by her inseparable friends, Tanya (Jessica Keenan Wynn) and Rosie (Alexa Davies). Without forgetting Amanda Seyfried, who she repeats as Sophie, Donna’s daughter who is about to become her mother.

Ultimately, what Mama Mia! And again is a great option to enjoy tonight on La 1 at 10:05 p.m. Remember that all the films that are broadcast on RTVE channels are available on its streaming platform, RTVE Play, completely free of charge, although for a limited time.

