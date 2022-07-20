Merz Aesthetics, an aesthetic medicine company in the Metaverse

From September 5 to 7, Merz Aesthetics will hold its next cycle meeting in the Metaverse, where it will share its strategic plan for the new fiscal year and its employees will be able to access with a personalized avatar and interact with their colleagues and with the playful environment prepared for it .​

If the VUCA environment has shown anything in recent years, it is that adapting to new technologies and digital channels is fundamental. The pandemic has accelerated digitization in companies, with hybrid work models being a consolidated reality in organizations. that invites new levels of interactivity and engagement. Merz Aesthetics, always at the forefront of innovation in the aesthetic medicine sector, thus makes the leap to the Metaverse.

What is the Metaverse really about and what are its advantages?

The Metaverse is by no means a space reserved only for techies Y gamers. It is an immersive virtual environment that represents the next evolution of the internet. One of its main advantages is that it has the ability to bring people together in a much more immersive way, facilitating human interaction and commitment to the virtual world. Employees will be able to attend a virtual office, enter meeting rooms and be able to present projects, hold brainstorming or have a coffee with your colleagues.

Merz Aesthetics explores the possibilities of the Metaverse

“In line with Merz Aesthetics’ commitment to innovation, and taking into account the growth in value of the digital health market, we explore new trends and emerging technologiesincluding the Metaverse, and how they are being applied to the health and wellness industry”, says Marta Calderón, Director of Innovation at Merz Aesthetics.​

“Like any new conception of an idea, it still seems too general a concept, but at Merz Aesthetics we are convinced that the incorporation of new technologies into the work environment will help us to continue innovating and stay at the forefront of the sector”, completes Gema Mancha , General Director of Merz Aesthetics Spain & Portugal.

In this way, Merz Aesthetics consolidates its position among the leading companies in innovation and digital transformation in the aesthetic medicine sector, being one of the first aesthetic laboratories to settle in the Metaverse.



