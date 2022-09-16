Merz Aesthetics, one of the first aesthetic medicine companies in the Metaverse

On September 5, Merz Aesthetics held its last cycle meeting in the Metaverse, where it shared its strategic plan for this new course and its employees were able to access a personalized avatar, to interact with their colleagues and with the playful environment prepared for it. .​

If the VUCA environment has shown anything in recent years, it is that adapting to new technologies and digital channels is fundamental. The pandemic has accelerated digitization in companies, with hybrid work models being a consolidated reality in organizations that invites new levels of interactivity and engagement. Merz Aestheticsalways at the forefront of innovation in its sector, thus makes the leap to the Metaverse.

What is the Metaverse and what are its benefits?

The Metaverse is by no means a space reserved only for techies Y gamers. It is an immersive virtual environment that represents the next evolution of the internet. One of its main advantages is that it has the ability to bring people together in a much more immersive way, facilitating human interaction and engagement with the virtual world. The employees attended a virtual office, where there were meeting rooms and projects could be presented, as well as sessions of brainstorming or have a coffee with your colleagues in this virtual reality.

“In line with the bet of Merz Aesthetics driven by innovation, and considering the value growth of the digital health market, we explore new trends and emerging technologies, including the Metaverse, and how they are being applied to the health and wellness industry.” Adds Marta Calderón, Director of Innovation at Merz Aesthetics.

“Like any new conception of an idea, it still seems too general a concept, but in Merz Aesthetics We are convinced that the incorporation of new technologies into the work environment will help us to continue innovating and remain at the forefront of the sector”, he adds. Gema Mancha, general director of Merz Aesthetics Spain & Portugal.

In this way Merz Aesthetics Thus, it consolidates its position as a leading company in innovation and digital transformation in the aesthetic medicine sector, being one of the first aesthetic medicine laboratories to settle in the Metaverse.

What will be your next innovative challenge after MERZAVERSO?



