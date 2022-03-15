Message from Pedro Pierluisi to the country: “Finally the government leaves bankruptcy behind”

Confident that the execution, starting this Tuesday, of the Debt Adjustment Plan (PAD) leaves behind the government bankruptcy, Governor Pedro Pierluisi indicated on Monday that the island is heading for its economic recovery.

“Tomorrow, the debt restructuring of the Puerto Rico government will be formalized, with the effectiveness of the Adjustment Plan that was recently confirmed by the Federal Court. Tomorrow our government will take a big step forward, a step towards the economic recovery of our Island,” said the chief executive in a television message that he called “Our era.”

“It is a transcendental moment because Finally, the government leaves bankruptcy behind and dedicates all its efforts to achieving the future of progress that you and I want for Puerto Rico.”, he continued.

Pierluisi recalled that the government bankruptcy “prevented our access to capital for permanent works and wreaked havoc on public finances.”

“It also jeopardized the pensions of our government retirees and disabled the state from improving its services and investing in its human capital. Those times are behind us, ”he pointed out.

“Now we close that chapter and begin to write a new story of prosperity,” he added.

The governor acknowledged that the PAD “is not perfect,” but “has many good things for Puerto Rico.”

“First of all, it eliminates all collection claims against our government and cleanses our credit for the future. Also, of $33 billion that we owed our creditors, we will now only owe $7.5 billion, a reduction of nearly 80%,” he said.

He added that prior to the PAD, the government would have had to pay its creditors 25 cents of every dollar that enters the government.

“Now that’s down to 7 cents. That is why we can say that the restructured debt is sustainable”, she maintained at a time when there are lawyers and economists who maintain that the island could fall back into bankruptcy.

But Pierluisi praised the content of the PAD, such as the reserve it creates for the payment of pensions to retirees and the return of more than $200 million to the retirement accounts of thousands of public employees who lost their savings.

“Now we will be certain that we can fulfill our obligations and focus all our resources on providing the services that our people deserve, on growing our economy and creating the conditions so that every Puerto Rican has the opportunities to reach their potential, that each and we can all achieve our goals here on our land. It is time for us to be working together for that. It is time to set our sights on those aspirations that we share as a people,” said the governor.