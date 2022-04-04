Message from Yolanda Benet to her deceased daughter Suylén Milanés

The Cuban Yolanda Benetmuse of the song “Yolanda” by Paul Milaneswrote a moving message addressed to his recently deceased daughter, the singer Suylen Milanes.

The heartfelt lyrics were published on Yolanda’s Facebook profile, and are inspired by Suylén’s birthday, who would have been 51 years old this April 3.

“Today you first birthday away from this earth and the pain of your absence corrodes my soul. Today more than ever I have felt the lack that you make me, your warm and affectionate hug and your interest in always knowing if I was happy, “Yolanda said in her message.

The Cuban mother said that she spoke with her daughter the day before she suffered the stroke requiring hospitalization and to his subsequent death.

“I spoke with you the day before the tragedy, without knowing that it would be the last time. You told me about your future plans, your wishes to see me, we talked about your children, your life, without knowing that it was our farewell. I arrived in Cuba hoping to see you and you were no longer there. I preferred to keep your smiling image and thus remember you, “Yolanda wrote.

In her message, she narrates how, upon learning of her daughter’s death, she locked herself in Suylén’s house trying to fill her emptiness with memories. She rediscovered her presence in the photos of her, in the works of art that the artist created and in every object that brought her memory to her.

“You left my girl but your precious work remains. It will be difficult to forget you. They all loved you. There was no place that you would arrive and be ignored because you radiated a contagious energy, “she commented.

Yolanda thanked the expressions of affection received by Suylén and her family during the period in which she was hospitalized and after her death. She indicated that she received messages from good friends and complete strangers, from various parts of the world.

“Within my most immense pain I have had to smile to have had such a beloved daughter. It is an enormous satisfaction for a broken mother of pain and sadness that it will cost him a lot to resign himself to your absence. (…) Goodbye my beloved daughter, beautiful, irreverent, unique and unforgettable, “she concluded.

Yolanda Benet and Pablo Milanés had three daughters together. They are Lynn, Suylén and Liam.

Suylen Milanes She was a musician, singer, and general and executive director of the cultural institution PM Records. She had two surviving children, Pablo and Camila. She also had four other siblings, who are Haydée, Antonio, Pablo and Rosa, children of Pablo Milanés in other marital relationships.