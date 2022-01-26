Message in a bottle “sent” by an 8 year old girl in Scotland found in Norway after 25 years

As reported by the BbcIn 1996, Joanna dropped a bottle with a message from a fishing boat off Peterhead, Scotland, on a school project. The letter was found by Elena 1,287 kilometers away in the summer of 2020. The Norwegian immediately sent a message to Joanna on Facebook, but she didn’t notice until last Monday.

In the letter, Joanna revealed a love of sweets and her dog and a dislike for the opposite sex. “By the way, I hate boys,” was the conclusion. “I vaguely remember writing a message to Peterhead Central School in 1996,” explained the former Scottish student, acknowledging that that is her handwriting. And when she reread it she “died laughing”, because “there are some really lovely jokes about what was important to me at the time. I wish I could tell my teachers at the time.” “It has clearly had its day in the North Sea,” he added.

Elena told the Bbc that she immediately realized that there was something inside the bottle. “So I opened it, but being careful because, as you can see from the photo in the letter, it has probably been in the water for some time. We were able to spread out the paper and read that it came from Scotland, it was fantastic”, he said, only to add that his father also found a message in a bottle when he was about five, in the same area.