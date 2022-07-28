Message to the Nation: A year later, what happened in the speech that Pedro Castillo gave in 2021?

This July 28 marks one year since the president of the republic, peter castlewill make several announcements during his message to the Nation of 2021, for National Holidays. The then new president made promises, but how many of these proposals have been fulfilled?

RPP Noticias reviewed the message of that date and consulted with specialists from various sectors who analyzed the actions of peter castle in this first year. Next, we review.

Pedro Castillo: Health

In the health sector, which at that time attracted national attention because the population had just begun to be vaccinated and the country was coming out of the second wave of covid-19, the head of state offered, during his first Message to the Nation: improve the capacity of health centers and posts; expand care for non-covid patients; prioritize the construction of a hospital in San Juan de Lurigancho, Lima, and another in the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro Rivers (VRAEM); and vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December 2021.

In this regard, the former Minister of Health, Óscar Ugarte, assured that attention capacity has not been improved, on the contrary, the budget approved in the Congress of the Republic for this year for the Health portfolio was lower compared to the year previous.

“The first objective regarding the strengthening of the first level of care has not been achieved and personnel have even begun to be laid off, and that is because the budget has been smaller, almost 11 billion soles less. And what was cut there? Staff was cut, acquisitions, drug purchases, the cancer program. And, precisely, that is one of the things that it offered (peter castle): enlargement of cancer. It has no coherence,” said Ugarte.

Pedro Castillo: Citizen security and peasant rounds

According to a technical report from the National Institute of Informatics, 17.7% of the population over 15 years of age in the urban area has been the victim of a completed criminal act, during the period from November 2021 to April 2022, which indicates that the issue of citizen insecurity is sensitive.

A year ago, the President peter castle He proposed the expansion of the peasant patrols, as well as allocating resources to them in order to reinforce the work of the police. And also, he made his remembered warning against foreign citizens who have committed criminal acts.

“Foreign criminals will have 72 hours, from the date, to leave the country,” announced the head of state, peter castleduring his Message to the Nation by national holidays, that 28 of July from 2021.

Castillo, that time, did not take into account a figure given by a report from the Ministry of Justice, that only 1.78% of the country’s prison population is Venezuelan, that is, 1,561 people out of 85,684 prisoners, by the end of 2021. The criminologist and former chief of staff of the Ministry of the Interior, Nicolás Zevallos, said that these types of proposals do not solve the security problems of our country.

“Of the three proposals that the president presented at the beginning of his mandate, (the rounds) has been the only one that has had a concrete response, with Law 3149 that recognizes them (the rounds) and incorporates them into the system of citizen security. But it would be necessary, in any case, to define the coordination mechanisms between the police and the patrols, which is the least clear part of the proposal to date”, he stated.

Zevallos added: “At the end of last year, there was a rather embarrassing episode in which the expulsion of Venezuelans was frustrated. With this example, it becomes extremely evident that we are closer to violating human rights than solving the security problems of our country.” .

Pedro Castillo: Education

“Innovation will be a priority in schools and internet connectivity, a right”, was one of the announcements of peter castle for the ministerial portfolio of Education. But, what do the numbers say in this area? That only 60% of the population at the national level has internet service and if we talk about the rural sector, only 18.8% have it.

In this sense, Sandro Marcone, director of Digital Culture Punte Pe and specialist in educational technology, affirmed that the change of ministers has not helped in the execution of the proposals.

“It is not an innovative proposal in itself, but it is a felt need and it is a debt. It is more noticeable in the Amazon and in rural areas in general. Having been declared a right in the presidential speech (Internet connectivity) “The practical and operational day-to-day agenda of the Ministry of Education does not seem to have reflected it. The rotation of ministers does not help. The current Ministry of Education, the connectivity of educational institutions does not seem to be among its top five priorities,” Marcone said.

Pedro Castillo: Women and Vulnerable Populations

Sexual violence against women and minors is another of the problems that afflicts the country and the figures prove it: in the first six months of 2022 alone, the Women’s Emergency Centers have already treated 16% more cases of children and adolescents raped than comparison of last year.

Faced with this problem, the president peter castle promised last year that, “for the children of Peru, the state will assume the financing of the comprehensive rehabilitation of victims of sexual violence.” However, this proposal has not been fulfilled, according to the former Minister of Women and Populations Vulnerable, Ana María Choquehuanca.

“This commitment made and voluntarily assumed by the President of the Republic on 28 of July of 2021, it has not been fulfilled: I am referring to financing the rehabilitation of victims of sexual violence for girls and boys. The president did not know what he was offering. The Ministry of Women made an attempt to set up commissions and this came to nothing. The recovery of children, of violent women should be a state policy”, he stated.

In that speech of the year 2021, the president of the republic, peter castle, did not give importance to other issues such as corruption, science, sports, environment or culture. Regarding the latter, he only proposed to change the name of the ministry. And he even proposed converting the Government Palace into a “museum”, an idea that never materialized.

