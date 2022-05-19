Messages from Belinda to Nodal: “Do not pay attention to what others want to say about you,” says the singer | Famous
Belinda has a slogan: “Let’s be respectful and polite” and does not want to pay attention to what others may say about her.
“20 years reaping the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing“Wrote the 23-year-old singer, referring to the alleged act of the mother of his wife.
Belinda’s new interview appears in the middle of the scandal with Nodal
Nodal’s publications and words have meant a scandal for the fans of both singers.
Although there has been no official response from Belinda or her mother in the first 24 hours after the singer’s messages, a new interview that the actress had with Vanity Teen was published on the night of Wednesday, May 18.
There he gave a series of statements that for some come to integrate part of this new puzzle that the interpreter of ‘Adiós amor’ revealed.
When Belinda was asked what message she would give to young people, her words were forceful.
” Don’t pay attention to what others want to say about you”, he sentenced, “we are here to be happy. Let’s be respectful and polite.”
“I think those things are important. It’s not always about rebelling. There’s a reason for the existing rules. But Let’s not let ourselves be affected by what others say“, he added.
The interview, conducted by journalist Jatniel Villarroel, focuses on Netflix’s ‘Welcome to Eden’ series, in which Belinda acts. The subject of Christian Nodal and her was not addressed in the talk.
“I have learned that you have to keep working hard and sometimes things don’t work out the first time,” the singer said.
“Sometimes, you won’t even make it on the second or third try. But if you work hard, insist and persevere, you will achieve it.”
Belinda admits that heartbreak leaves her with a “pain in the soul”
In another part of the interview, Belinda acknowledged that music has been medicinal for her in many moments of her life, including the setbacks in love.
“Sometimes people think that being heartbroken is superficialbut a broken heart could be a big thing that literally hurts you,” he continued.
” You feel pain in the soul, chest and body; it could also carry other health issues like traumas or things that you’ve carried with you since childhood,” she added, “so music is like healing your soul, your mind, your everything.”
The new controversy that Christian Nodal triggered with his posts on Twitter confirms that one of the reasons for their separation was for moneyas was speculated from the day the break was known.
According to Mandy Fridmann, from the newspaper La Opinion, the singer and her family ” they would be preparing a statement to share with the press and the public” after Nodal’s words. It has not been specified when.
“Belinda is working very hard in Spain,” said a source close to the artist quoted by People en Español, “She’s not paying attention to all of this.”