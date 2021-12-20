Messaggero Veneto: Cioffi’s medicine may not be just an aspirin

Cioffi has shown with the results that it constitutes an effective cure and must be acknowledged. The Veneto messenger however, it also raises questions about the near future: “From the point of view of the analysis it must be emphasized that a couple of games cannot change the diagnosis of a team that has always shown, over the last few years, to be unable to express a certain continuity of performance. Udinese who travel “in tears”, capable of producing wheelies and alternating them with avoidable (and repeated) falls are a classic at Juventus and not only in the last management, that of Gotti, but even in the previous ones. And perhaps the motivational key proposed by Cioffi may be a novelty, considering that the downturns at a character level are in the Juventus DNA. “

We must therefore continue like this, both with Salernitana and in the more complicated commitments of January. Regarding this, it will be important to check the compactness of the dressing room towards his coach. The words of Deulofeu, who revealed how Cioffi managed to restore motivation to the team, are already a point in favor of the coach. But in the end, facts always count.