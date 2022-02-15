Messenger audios now last half an hour

Meta will extend Messenger’s recording capabilities, extending the duration of audio messages to 30 minutes. “So you can express yourself at your best and without interruptions”, reports the official post on Facebook.

On the occasion of the feast of lovers, Half made a major announcement: It will extend Messenger’s recording capabilities, stretching a 30 minutes the duration of the audio messages. “So you can express yourself at your best and without interruptions”, reports the official post on Facebook. The comments below the aforementioned post are of a different opinion, mostly ironic or contrary to the new feature. “Better a call” writes one user, “a 30-minute voice I wouldn’t hear even if it were Johnny Depp” adds another. And these are just a few examples: finding a positive comment among the over a thousand published becomes a very difficult task. As you know, however, the important thing is that we talk about it: just two hours after publication, Meta’s post on Facebook reached hundreds of shares, spreading the new Messenger functionality.

The other news of Messenger

The extension of audio messages is not the only novelty concerning the Meta messaging app. According to what reported by India Times, audio messages can be paused and / or replayed before being sent. Also striking is the “ghost mode” or “vanish mode”: when you send a message in this mode (text, audio, gif, photo), it is automatically deleted as soon as it is displayed.

In the United States comes another implementation: Split Payments. As explained in a post on the official blog, with this feature it will be possible to divide the payments within a group on Messenger. It is not known when Split Payments will be extended to other countries, but Meta specifies that it will be available for both Android and iOS devices. Given the strained relations between Meta and the European Union, it is difficult to predict the future of Messenger, Facebook and Instagram in the European territory. What is certain is that Meta will not stand by, continuing to improve apps and social networks, especially in view of the Metaverse.