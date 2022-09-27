Messi 2nd, Kimmich 4th… the 5 players who have the best vision of world football at the moment

In addition to established goalscorers, every team needs players with vision and technical skill who can create chances for them.

Some players possess the ability to predict what is going to happen on the pitch in an instant and manipulate the proceedings to their advantage with their technical skills. They are of utmost importance to any team looking to win top honors.

These players constantly scan their surroundings to spot teammates rushing and opponents straying from their position. They also know when to drop their shoulder to send a defender the wrong way before passing a pass to free one of their teammates into space.

In other words, by vision, we basically mean a player’s ability to read the game when his team is in possession of the ball. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the five players who have the best view of world football right now.

#5 Thiago Alcantara (Spain/Liverpool)

If not for his injury problems, Thiago Alcantara could have become an all-time great. He’s a deep playmaker whose passing ability and vision have helped his teams dominate midfield battles over the past decade.

Thiago played a pivotal role in Bayern Munich securing the sextuplet in the 2019-20 season. The Spanish international orchestrates the play of his club and his country from midfield and what sets him apart is the speed of his decision-making.

Thiago achieves this thanks to his unreal vision. He maps his surroundings by constantly scanning the movements around him and tops it all off with his technical ability to manipulate the game.

#4 Joshua Kimmich (Germany/Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich is one of the most versatile footballers on the planet. Not only can he play anywhere in midfield, but he can also do an equally effective job as a right-back. Kimmich is arguably the best depth playmaker around.

He is an excellent ball passer and he likes to give balls to his attackers by following their runs. Kimmich is excellent at line-breaking passes and creating more chances from defensive midfield than most of his world-class peers.

He has become one of Bayern Munich’s most valuable assets in recent years and is expected to play an important role for Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne is arguably the best attacking midfielder around. The Belgium international is a visionary on the football pitch and he also has the technical ability to match his ability to read the game.

De Bruyne has shown he can choose passes inconceivable to most of his peers. He can predict his teammates’ runs perfectly, making him one of the best passers of the modern era.

De Bruyne has delivered 213 assists in 546 appearances in his club career. He is currently in great form and has twice been awarded the ‘Premier League’s Best Player’ award in the past three campaigns.

#2 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time. The seven-time Ballon d’Or has done things on the football pitch that others can only dream of. Throughout his career, he has also established wonderful partnerships on the pitch with a number of his teammates.

Messi achieved this through his superior understanding of the game. He is a master at observing and recognizing the movements of his teammates and opponents.

The fact that he is the greatest passer in football history says a lot about his abilities. In 823 appearances in all competitions in his club career, Messi has provided 326 assists.

#1 Neymar Jr. (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar Jr. managed to pass off every forward who played alongside him as good. This is due, in large part, to his incredible vision of the field.

His ability to visually coordinate with his teammates is unmatched and he proved it during his time at Barcelona and now Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian is a street-savvy footballer who is able to predict what opposing players are looking to do.

He then puts a spoke in their wheels thanks to his dribbling and his exquisite passes. It’s a pleasure to see Neymar creating chances for his teammates on the football pitch. In 475 appearances in all competitions during his club career, Neymar has delivered 179 assists.

