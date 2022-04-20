Messi 3rd, Pedri 2nd… the 5 most graceful footballers in the world right now

Football is commonly referred to as the “beautiful game”. You never get tired of watching world-class footballers outdo themselves with their nimble footwork, inventiveness and vision.

The terms ‘graceful’ and ‘elegant’ are often used to describe many footballers.

Over the years, several players have helped define these terms in the context of football. Zinedine Zidane is considered one of the most graceful and elegant footballers of all time.

He always seemed to glide across the football pitch with his exquisite technique, looking like he had more time and options on the ball than anyone. There are quite a few players of the same caliber plying their trade in Europe at the moment.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five of the most graceful footballers in the world right now.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the greatest attacking midfielders of the modern era. He’s as creative and technically gifted as any player we’ve seen lately and has a well-rounded skill set.

It’s a delight to watch De Bruyne gallop through the heart of the field, blasting through obstacles before looking up and finding a teammate in space. His passing range is quite remarkable and the Belgium international is capable of making passes that are inconceivable to most of his peers.

In 37 appearances in all competitions since the start of the season, the 30-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 8 assists.

#4 Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool)

Thiago Alcantara is one of the most effective central midfielders of his generation. After a wonderful seven-year spell at Bayern Munich, where he won numerous trophies and signed a continental treble, he joined Liverpool in the summer of 2020.

Thiago looks a lot like the archetypal Spanish midfielder of the 21st century. He’s an excellent dribbler. His first contact and his ability to execute quick turns make him an elusive presence in the center of the field.

He thrives as a deep playmaker and his diagonal passes to the wings are a sight to behold. After a hesitant start to his career at Liverpool in the 2020-21 season, Thiago is back to his best. He’s pulled the strings for the Merseysiders in midfield to great effect this season.

He has scored two goals and three assists in 30 appearances in all competitions since the start of the season.

#3 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi is one of the most stylish footballers of all time. He is one of the greatest dribblers in football history. However, Messi doesn’t take leaps and bounds or use fancy footwork. He leaves defenders on his trail with a simple shoulder drop, deft touches and the ability to execute quick turns.

Messi has scored some of the finest solo goals in the history of the sport and his technique is immaculate. However, the Argentina international hasn’t been at his best this season. He is usually a prolific goalscorer, but he has only scored three Ligue 1 goals since the start of the season.

In 29 appearances in all competitions since the start of the season, he has scored eight goals and provided 13 assists.

#2 Pedri (Barcelona)

It’s not common for top midfielders to be compared to big names in football like Xavi and Andres Iniesta. It’s even rarer for teenagers to be compared to Spanish legends. But Pedri, 19, a midfielder for FC Barcelona, ​​has managed to earn this rare distinction thanks to his performances since the start of the 2020-21 season.

Pedri was named ‘Young Player of the Tournament’ at Euro 2020. He stood out for Spain on their way to the semi-finals of the competition.

He is technically gifted and has all the traits associated with world-class playmakers. Pedri navigates tight spaces with ease and grace and stays calm even in high pressure scenarios.

At the age of 19, he is already a quiet and graceful presence on the football pitch. In 22 appearances in all competitions this season with FC Barcelona, ​​Pedri has scored five goals and delivered one assist.

Unfortunately, Pedri’s season was cut short by a hamstring injury he picked up in a Europa League game against Eintracht Frankfurt.

#1 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric is the only player other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or in the last 13 years. The Real Madrid midfielder is, without a doubt, one of the most complete midfielders of all time. He is also one of the most graceful and elegant footballers in the history of the sport.

Like the legendary Zinedine Zidane, Modric has the ability to slip past his opponents with his incredible close control and tactical intelligence. He is also able to play a wide variety of passes and has mastered the ‘trivela’ or outside foot pass.

He gave a great example of this in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Chelsea.

After drifting into space in the opposition half, Modric looked up and saw Rodrygo Goes darting towards the far post. He then delivered a perfect trivela to the striker who had no trouble getting the ball into the net.

It’s one of the best assists we’ve seen in recent times and this pass is an ode to the Croatia international’s greatness.

In 38 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti’s side since the start of the season, Modric has scored three goals and provided nine assists.

