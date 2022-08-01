Messi 4th, Dembele 3rd… the 5 most gifted players in world football right now (2022)

Whatever the context of the game, football fans will always applaud a display of skill. Flair players have always held a special place in the hearts of football fans. Apart from being incredible footballers, it is their exquisite skill with the ball that has made players like Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario famous to the world.

It’s a joy to see footballers outwit their opponents with their tricks and flicks. It is not only an indication of the excellence of a footballer’s technique, but also a reflection of his ability to stay one step ahead of his opponent.

After all, keeping the opponent on their toes and never letting them know what your next move will be is crucial to succeeding on the football pitch. Without further ado, let’s take a look at five of the most skilled players in world football right now.

#5 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Until the start of the 2021-22 season, Vinicius Jr. was considered a mercurial winger with plenty of flair. But what characterizes players like Vinicius is that when they improve technically, they become unstoppable.

The Brazilian winger improved his finishing and link-up play dramatically last season. He ended up scoring 22 goals and providing 20 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid in the 2021-22 season.

But what makes Vinicius a nightmare proposition for defenders is his ball control and dribbling skills. His low center of gravity allows him to execute wonderful turns and he always leaves defenders in suspense with his steps, flicks and jumps.

#4 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest dribblers of all time. What sets Messi apart from other players on this list is that he’s not one to pull off flashy tricks. The seven-time Ballon d’Or uses his incredible close control, shoulder drop and hip pivots to get the better of his opponents.

Messi rarely steps forward and La Croqueta, a move popularized by former teammate and legendary midfielder Andres Iniesta, is one of his favorite moves. He simply moved the ball from one foot to the other to avoid a challenge before deceiving the defender in the middle of the race thanks to his momentum.

#3 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

There are quite a few top footballers in the world who can shoot well with both feet. But there are extremely few players who can dribble well with both feet. Ousmane Dembele is one such phenomenon.

He is an extremely agile and cunning winger whose decisiveness and directness in the final third make him one of the best strikers in the game. Recently, Dembele terrorized Juventus in a friendly pre-season thanks to his exquisite dribbling, scoring two eye-catching solo goals.

His game is peppered with strides, casters, chops, cops and nutmegs, and he is hands down one of the most exciting players to watch right now.

#2 Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United)

Allan Saint-Maximin’s skill with the ball is incredible. His inventiveness as he pushes forward and tackles defenders is a treat to watch and it makes him a wisp for Newcastle United in attack.

Unfortunately, the Frenchman’s final product does not yet live up to its qualities. Even when the Magpies played conservative football under Steve Bruce, the towers of St. Maximin lit up St. James’ Park and the Premier League.

But under Eddie Howe, the 25-year-old is expected to step up a gear. He certainly has the potential and if he can improve his overall game, he could become a world famous player.

#1 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar is a player in the mold of Brazilian greats like Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario, who were known for their ‘samba’ flair and particular ball game. The Paris Saint-Germain winger is a pleasure to watch every time he touches the ball.

Neymar Jr. is so daring that he even manages to pull off practice tricks like Rainbow Cops in real competitive matches. You need to have great confidence in your abilities to pull off such tricks at the highest level of the game.

It’s simplistic to reduce Neymar’s dribbling to sham, because he’s an incredibly effective dribbler. He is one of the best strikers of the modern era and arguably the most gifted footballer in the world today.

