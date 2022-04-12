Messi 4th, Kaka 2nd… the 5 players who had more impact in marketing than on the pitch

European football has a global fan base and clubs are always looking to innovate in terms of reach and marketing.

The quality of football is obviously the priority of all the clubs, but they are also committed to developing the brand so as not to dry up the sources of income.

The richest football clubs in the world are always trying to bring in the game’s biggest superstars.

If the primary objective is to improve the workforce, the presence of a high-profile player in the team can generate a lot of income through the sale of derivative products and advertising campaigns.

But these recruitments do not always work in the field. We have seen several big money hires not work. Sometimes they have more impact off the pitch than on it.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five players who have had more of an impact in marketing than on the pitch.

#5 Fernando Torres – Chelsea

Fernando Torres found immediate success in the Premier League after joining Liverpool in 2007 from Atletico Madrid for a record fee of €38million.

He became the first player since Robbie Fowler (1996-96) to score more than 20 league goals in a season for the Merseysiders.

In the late 2000s, Torres successfully established himself as one of the best strikers in the world. He won Euro 2008 and the 2010 FIFA World Cup before signing with Chelsea in January 2011 for a record fee of €58.5 million.

He joined the Blues to much fanfare and defiance from the Anfield crowd. Unfortunately for Torres, his time at Chelsea turned out to be rather disappointing. The high-profile nature of his signing is reflected more in his trading qualities than his performance on the pitch.

In a study by sports marketing experts Repucom (via BBC) in 2014, Torres was named the fourth most marketable footballer on the planet. And this, despite his largely disappointing stay at Chelsea.

Torres has won a Champions League, an FA Cup and a Europa League with Chelsea. However, he failed to make the kind of impact on the pitch that everyone thought he would have.

In 172 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, Torres has scored just 45 goals and provided 35 assists.

#4 Lionel Messi – Paris Saint-Germain

Many people might say that it’s too early to consider Lionel Messi a transfer failure. He’s definitely not a transfer failure.

But when a team with Paris Saint-Germain ambitions signs the best player in the world, expectations are bound to be very high.

Has signing Messi really improved PSG as a team? The answer is still uncertain. The Argentina international missed a crucial penalty in PSG’s last-16 elimination against Real Madrid.

Messi also failed to establish himself early on in the league and has only scored three goals in Ligue 1 this season.

In the meantime, the boost that signing Messi has given PSG globally is immense. In December, Goal claimed that PSG had sold almost a million Messi shirts.

PSG sponsorship director Marc Armstrong claimed the club sold more shirts during this period than any other club in the world. He told Goal:

“He is a great asset. We believe that last year we sold more shirts than any other club, and this year will be even better.

This is definitely the best jersey launch in terms of sales, with demand increasing by at least 30-40%. If we could produce more, we would sell even more. »

After Messi’s arrival, PSG also signed new sponsorship deals with Autohero, Crypto.com, Smart Good Things and Gorillas. These agreements allowed them to reap millions as well.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United

It’s hard to believe that Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona to join PSG wasn’t the biggest transfer story of the summer 2021 transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show by making a spectacular comeback at his former club, Manchester United.

Ronaldo has produced multiple saving acts over the season but his overall impact is disappointing. The arrival of the Portugal international forced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to overhaul his system and Manchester United suffered.

Ronaldo is a great goalscorer, but he hasn’t been as dominant or as accurate as Manchester United expected of him. Except for a handful of performances, he has been a passenger in several matches.

But Ronaldo’s arrival has increased the number of global partnerships for Manchester United. He is the most followed person on Instagram. Within seven days of his return, Manchester United’s Instagram follower base grew by 3.73 million.

Ronaldo remains the most marketable footballer on the planet and it’s clear his impact off the pitch has been greater than on the pitch.

#2 Kaka – Real Madrid

Between 2006 and 2009, Kaka was named to the FIFA World Team and UEFA Team of the Year three times each. Kaka was the competition’s top scorer when he led AC Milan to victory in the UEFA Champions League in the 2006-2007 season. He won the FIFA World Player of the Year title and the Ballon d’Or in 2007.

So it made sense for Real Madrid to break the bank to sign him in 2009. However, Kaka’s time at Real Madrid was very disappointing. Kaka was expected to lift the team to another level, but he ended up being overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo.

His injury issues became a major source of frustration and he never made more than 30 league appearances during his time at Real Madrid. Jose Mourinho didn’t build his team around Kaka and as a result, the Brazil international didn’t benefit from the tactical freedom he had at AC Milan.

At the end of the 2012–13 season, Kaka asked the club to let him go and he joined MLS club Orlando City.

But when he joined Real Madrid, he was one of the biggest icons in world football. This allowed Real Madrid to rake in plenty of money and revenue just as they were starting to be overshadowed by Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.

In 120 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, he scored 29 goals and provided 39 assists.

In 2012, while Kaka was still at Real Madrid, he became the first athlete in the world to get 10 million Twitter followers.

#1 David Beckham – Paris Saint-Germain

David Beckham is one of the first signings who helped put Paris Saint-Germain on the world map. The Englishman was ending his career when he joined PSG in 2013 for one last dance. However, with his best days far behind him, he was not expected to make a big impact on the pitch.

Beckham was 38 at the time and the oldest footballer in Ligue 1. He scored just one goal and also received a red card during that season.

But Beckham helped PSG win their first Ligue 1 title in 19 years, mostly coming off the bench and playing in midfield.

His performance against Barcelona in the home game of the Champions League quarter-finals was the highlight of his time at PSG.

By his own admission, Beckham has also donated his £1million salary to charity. On joining the French giants, he said (via BBC):

“I will not receive a salary. My salary will be donated to a local children’s charity. It’s one of the things we’re excited and proud to do.

“It’s something that guys [la direction du PSG] do, but obviously that’s a very good number. This is something we are very happy about. To be able to donate a huge sum to a charity for children in Paris is very special. »

More than anything, the signing of David Beckham gave PSG the kind of visibility it clamored for after the club was bought by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011.

Advertisement