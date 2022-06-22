Messi 4th, Rogerio Ceni 2nd… the 5 players who have scored the most club free kicks in the 21st century

Seeing the ball fly into the back of the net from a direct free kick has to be among the most satisfying images to behold on a football pitch.

Specialists in set pieces or free kicks are essential to any team.

They can make a difference in tight matches where play is stuck and teams are struggling to find the loophole. Free-kick specialists today use a variety of techniques to deceive goalkeepers.

Obviously, free kicks from different ranges require different approaches. A free kick from 25 yards requires the player to inject a certain amount of tilt and deflection into the ball. In contrast, a more distant direct free kick requires some power combined with a curve.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the five players who have scored the most club free kicks in the 21st century.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo – 48 direct free kick goals

Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick abilities have certainly diminished in recent seasons. During his rise to the top early in his career, Ronaldo had established himself as one of the best free-kick takers on the planet.

His “knuckleball” technique was iconic and is still imitated by young and experienced players. Ronaldo has scored five direct free kicks in three successive seasons (2007-08, 2008-09 and 2009-10). He did it again in the 2013-14 season with Real Madrid.

Ronaldo scored a direct free kick for Manchester United in the 2021-22 season. It was his hat-trick in the 3-2 win over Norwich City in the Premier League on April 16.

#4 Lionel Messi – 50 direct free kick goals

Lionel Messi added free-kicks to his arsenal later in his career. But as soon as he began to perfect his art, he became its absolute master. Messi has scored 50 direct free kicks in his club career.

Messi usually opts for a side-footed strike and applies good curvature to drive the ball away from the keeper and into the top of the basket. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is one of the best free-kick takers of all time.

He scored seven free kicks in each of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. After scoring his first club free-kick in the 2008-09 season, Messi went without finding the net from a free-kick for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign.

#3 Ronaldinho – 55 direct free kick goals

Ronaldinho is one of the funniest and most exciting footballers of all time. The legendary Brazilian always played with a smile and it was a pleasure to see him on the football pitch.

His exquisite technique and the nonchalant manner in which he accomplished extraordinary things made him one of the most admired footballers of all time. Ronaldinho has mastered the art of scoring free-kicks during his marvelous career.

He scored an impressive 55 free-kick goals during his club career. During the 2006-2007 season, Ronaldinho scored no less than seven direct free kick goals.

#2 Rogerio Ceni – 59 direct free kick goals

Rogerio Ceni is a bit of an anomaly as he is a goalkeeper who is quite famous for his goalscoring exploits. He is one of the best goalkeepers football has ever known.

Ceni’s reputation as a top-notch goalscorer has a lot to do with his incredible set-piece abilities. He only played for two clubs in his national career, namely Sinop and Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian has scored 59 direct free-kick goals in his club career.

#1 Juninho Pernambucano – 74 goals from direct free kicks

Juninho Pernambucano is widely regarded as the greatest free kick taker of all time. He was a very dynamic set piece specialist who used a variety of techniques to find the back of the net on set pieces. It was Juninho who popularized the ‘knuckleball’ technique, especially when aiming for the goal from long range.

He breathed a ridiculous amount of spin and tilt into the ball and constantly confused goalkeepers. The Brazilian scored 44 direct free-kick goals for Olympique Lyonnais and is, to this day, considered the benchmark for set-piece specialists.

