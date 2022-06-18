Messi 5th, LeBron James 2nd… the 6 athletes who earned the most from off-field deals in 2021-22

Today’s sports stars are global icons. They are followed all over the world and this staggering popularity translates into a fortune and more through their marketability.

While the best athletes in the world obviously make a lot of money on the field, most of them go to great lengths to maintain a regular source of income off the field. Many of our global sports stars are successful entrepreneurs and ambassadors.

Their names and faces are enough to give brands credibility. According to Forbes, the world’s 50 highest-paid athletes took home $2.97 billion, excluding taxes and agent fees, last year.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the six athletes who have earned the most from off-court deals in 2021-22.

#6 Cristiano Ronaldo – $55 million

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most popular individual on social media with around 708 million followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. This influence on social media allows Cristiano Ronaldo to earn a lot of money through sponsorship deals with companies like Nike, Clear Shampoo and Herbalife.

The Portuguese legend has also pumped money into Tatel Restaurants, which recently opened a new outlet in Beverly Hills. Ronaldo has also become an ambassador for Zuju GP, an upcoming digital football community app.

Ronaldo earned $55 million from his off-field deals in the 2021-22 season.

#5 Lionel Messi – $55 million

Lionel Messi has an impressive array of sponsorship deals, the most lucrative of which is a $20m-a-year partnership with Socios. He also has deals with companies like PepsiCo, Adidas, and Budweiser.

Messi, who won a seventh Ballon d’Or in 2021, is also the first athlete to become a Hard Rock International brand ambassador. He continues to be one of the most influential athletes on the planet, despite a disappointing debut season with Paris Saint-Germain.

#4 Naomi Osaka – $58 million

Naomi Osaka is currently the No. 1 tennis player. 1 in the ranking of tennis players. She has won four Grand Slam titles and has become an iconic figure in the sports world. Naomi Osaka is among the highest paid athletes in the world, if we only refer to her off-court earnings.

According to Forbes, Osaka has more than 20 partner companies. Among them, world famous brands like Nike, Mastercard and Louis Vuitton. She earned $58 million between May 2021 and May 2022.

#3 Tiger Woods – $68 million

Tiger Woods now has a net worth of at least $1 billion. He joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only athletes to cross the billion mark. Tiger Woods has won major tournaments 15 times and landed ridiculously profitable affiliate deals.

It supports brands like Nike, Monster Energy, Gatorade, and TaylorMade, among others. He has also diversified his revenue streams and owns TGR Design, a golf course design company, as well as TGR Live, a live event production initiative. He also has a restaurant called The Woods.

Woods has also invested money in Full Swing, Heard and Popstroke, according to Forbes (via Telegraph India).

#2 LeBron James – $80 million

LeBron James couldn’t lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the playoffs this season, but that didn’t really affect his economic status off the court. James raked in $80 million via off-the-field contracts between May 2021 and May 2022.

He made a lot of money moving his talk show, The Shop, from HBO to YouTube. James starred in and co-produced the 2021 American film Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The 37-year-old made even more money after selling a significant minority stake in SpringHill, the production house behind Space Jam and The Shop. James also signed an endorsement deal with Crypto.com in January 2021.

The legendary athlete has also invested in Tonal, a home gym business, and StatusPro.

#1 Roger Federer – $90.7 million

Roger Federer is synonymous with class and elegance. While injuries kept him out of competition for most of 2020 and 2021, his sources of income never dried up. He signed sponsorship deals with Rolex and Uniqlo and invested money in the Swiss shoe company On.

Federer won 20 Grand Slam titles during his illustrious career and is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. Between May 2021 and May 2022, he collected an impressive sum of $90.7 million from off-court contracts.

