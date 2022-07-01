Messi, a big problem in the locker room?

Author of a difficult first season on the side of Paris, Lionel Messi can count on the support of Neymar, who notably blamed certain Parisian players.

Arrived with great fanfare Paris last summer, where he decided to pursue his career after more than twenty years at Barcelona, Lionel Messi quickly became disillusioned. Between adaptation concerns, poor form and a few physical glitches, the seven-time Ballon d’Or, author of only 6 small goals in L1, had one of the worst seasons of his career.

Not spared by the critics, the Argentinian icon can however count on the unwavering support of his friend Neymar. In an interview given to the Channel Football Club, Sunday evening, the Brazilian tried to explain the difficulties of the former Barcelonan. And for the “Ney”, they are particularly linked to certain members of the Parisian locker room, who would not understand the way of playing La Pulga according to him.

PSG players ‘don’t understand’ Messi

“Leo spent many years at Barcelona, ​​it’s difficult to adapt,” he said. It’s difficult to change teams, cities. In addition, he does not come alone, but with his family. The language is also different. It’s a lot of disturbing things. There is also the style of play of the team with players who ultimately do not understand the way he plays. So all of that is detrimental. »

And to the former Santos wonderkid to add: “Leo, Kylian and I are players who are always judged on their performances, statistics, titles won, on everything. We know our responsibilities and that’s why we always try to do better.”. Still linked to the capital club until June 2023, Messi will undoubtedly be keen to catch up next season.

