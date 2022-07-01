Messi, a hell of a transfer window info falls on Paris SG!

Recruited by PSG on a free transfer during the transfer window last summer, from FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi (35), who formed the MNM alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, will have been somewhat disappointed for his first season under the Paris SG jersey, despite rather correct statistics, although insufficient in view of his immense talent (6 goals and 15 assists in 26 Ligue 1 games as well as his five achievements in seven Champions League games).

If we want to find the positive, the leaders of PSG can always welcome the recruitment of La Pulga, who had not known other clubs than Barça during his great career, since “less than a year after his signature at Paris SG, Lionel Messi is already profitable”, as Nasser Al-Khelaïfi had recently announced during an interview with brand. Increase in turnover, more than ten new sponsorship contracts, etc… yes, but what about the sporting aspect in all this?

Indeed, while Neymar or Presnel Kimpembe would have been placed on the transfer list, although they are not considered “undesirables”, the famous Argentine journalist Pedro Morata affirmed that PSG via Antero Henrique would also seek to sell Lionel Messi during this summer transfer market!

A mercato info to be taken with serious tweezers, however, since it is hard to imagine Qatar letting the seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or slip away a few months before his World Cup, and moreover, as revealed by our colleagues from the newspaper The ParisianChristophe Galtier and Luis Campos would have started to draw the contours of the future PSG team and the name of Lionel Messi was one of the six players considered to be indisputable starters for the next season, just like Kylian Mbappé, Marco Verratti, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Difficult or even impossible to imagine a departure from Paris Saint-Germain this summer for the great superstar of the Argentine national team… Business to follow all the same!