Messi, a magic bicycle to make up for lost time

Lionel Messi made an exceptional gesture on Saturday evening. STEPHANE MAHE / REUTERS

MOOD – Acclaimed by the entire Clermont stadium on Saturday evening, the Argentine star (re) has been talked about for good reasons since the recovery.

Magnificent… You can pay to see players like that“Blowed Pascal Gastien, coach of Clermont, won over by the new Lionel Messi and his sumptuous goal in the 86th minute on Saturday. Author of adifficult seasonIn 2021-22, according to Christophe Galtier, for his first year at PSG, the seven-time Argentinian Ballon d’Or has obviously decided to change gear to start the new campaign. More in legs, more aggressive, more decisive. The Messi we love, the one who entertained the football planet for almost 20 years at FC Barcelona and with the Argentine selection. Admittedly, we are only at the very beginning of the season. No question of drawing definitive conclusions. One thing is certain: the “Pulga” is no longer the same. Radical change in attitude and performance.

The two are linked. “He had to acclimatize, there was a change of life… From the moment he made a complete preparation, he has his bearings in terms of his family life, but also…

