Messi, a secret agreement with Barcelona?

Despite leaving for Paris Saint-Germain last summer, Lionel Messi is reportedly ready to return to FC Barcelona. He would have even already made a promise to Xavi …

Between Lionel Messi and the FC Barcelona, the story may not be over! While he intended to end his career with his training club, the six-time Ballon d’Or had to leave Catalonia last summer, forced and forced, for financial reasons. The Argentinian has found refuge in Paris Saint Germainwhere its first season is not entirely convincing, and where he risks feeling increasingly isolated with the scheduled departure of his compatriots.

As a result, Messi is already planning his return to Barça. According to El Nacional, “La Pulga” would have promised Xavi that he would return to play at Camp Nou in 2023, at the end of his contract with PSG. But only if his former teammate is still in charge as a coach.

Messi reconciled with Laporta?

Early March, Xavi had told the press that the door would always be open for Messi. “I think Messi is the best player in history and the best player in the history of the club, had entrusted the technician in a press conference. The doors will always be open for him. As long as I’m a coach, he can come every day if he wants. As a club, we owe him a great tribute. He has a contract with PSG and I can’t say much more. But he can come every day to watch training or talk to the coach. That’s how it must be for him, because what he gave us is priceless. »

If Xavi is willing to welcome Messi, and Messi himself inclined to return, the Barcelona management should not oppose this resounding comeback. Especially as El Nacional adds that relations have warmed between Messi and Joan Laporta in recent months, after reaching a very low level last August when Barça announced that they were obliged to let go of their jewel.

