Messi, a serious problem for PSG

Invited by Sky Italia to debrief the Ligue 1 season, Jean-Pierre Papin was not kind to Lionel Messi, whose first steps were disappointing.

Lionel Messi has ringing ears at the end of the season. At the start of the week, Marco van Basten was very strict with the seven-time Ballon d’Or, believing that he was not one of the three best players in the world. “Pelé, Maradona and Cruyff are for me the three greatest players in history”he confided, adding: “Messi is also a great player, but Maradona has always had more personality in a team. Messi is not the one who goes to the front to go to war.

He is a special player, who does not defend

Thursday, it was another former Ballon d’Or who attacked the PSG player: Jean-Pierre Papin. It is an understatement to say that ‘JPP’ was not convinced by the Argentinian’s first steps in Ligue 1. “In my opinion, it’s not easy to play with Messi. He’s a special player, who doesn’t defend, and that’s a problem », he explained at the microphone of Sky Italia. And the former tricolor striker clearly evokes the decline of the native of Rosario.

Messi can’t play anywhere

“The problem is that Messi can’t play just anywhere. Messi is a Barcelona player, from the great Barcelona. The fact of arriving in a new team, even if it is strong like that of Paris, it is very difficult for him, he continued. We have incredible memories of Messi and this year he hasn’t been incredible. It’s not an environmental issue. Leo is 35 and he can’t be the Messi he was five years ago. When you get older, it’s more difficult. »

Messi cannot be whistled

However, Jean-Pierre Papin does not understand the whistles that sometimes escorted Lionel Messi to the Parc des Princes. “We saw Messi with Barcelona and we miss seeing him repeat those things. In any case, Messi cannot be whistled, a player who has seven Ballon d’Ors cannot be whistled »he asserted.

