Messi, a twist on the horizon?

Barça reacted to the little sentence launched by the father of Lionel Messi, who said he hoped for a return of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or to Barça.

Lionel Messi had a prosperous evening on Saturday. Traveling to Montpellier for the penultimate outing of the Parisians this season, the seven-time Ballon d’Or player delivered one of his best matches in Ligue 1 with a double after just twenty minutes. But if the playmaker of the PSG made the news this weekend in Spain, it was because of a little sentence launched by his father to Blaugrana supporters at Barcelona airport.

Asked by fans about a possible return of the Argentinian, Jorge Messi gave hope to Catalan fans. “I hope one day, yes”, he launched. What ignite Catalonia, where the departure of the native of Rosario, last summer, has still not been digested. Present in Getafe for the displacement of the Barca at the Azulones, Mateu Alemany, the technical director, obviously did not escape a question on the case of the Argentinian.

“I don’t know the statements and I guess if they have something to say they will tell us”, he launched at the microphone of Movistar. A response in the form of a half-open door. Something to make Barcelona fans dream a little more. Yet, with PSG poised to lose Kylian Mbappé, who has never looked closer to joining Real Madrid, the Paris leaders are unlikely to agree to let go of their star player, who has a year left. of contract. And this despite disappointing performances since the sevenfold Ballon d’Or has only 11 goals and 13 assists in 33 matches.

