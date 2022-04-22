Messi, a way out opens wide

While his future at PSG remains uncertain, Lionel Messi has received an invitation from Newell’s Old Boys, his favorite club.

His passage to Paris Saint Germain is, for the moment, clearly not a clear success. Beyond its sluggish statistics and its too many tasteless performances, Lionel Messi did not weigh on the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League against real Madrid.

So much so that the decision-makers of the capital club would not rule out parting with the Argentinian at the end of the season, a year before the end of his lease. But it remains to be seen which club will have the means to enlist “La” Pulga. His gigantic salary of 30 million euros net per season makes the task complicated.

On the other side of the Atlantic, it is said that David Beckham’s Inter Miami would be ready to go all out to attract the seven-time Ballon d’Or in their nets. His favorite club, Newell’s Old Boys, is also keeping a close eye on the situation of the 34-year-old striker.

“He only has to open the door to enter Newell’s”

The president of the formation based in Rosario, Ignacio Astore, opened the door wide to an arrival of the Argentine idol, but rather after the World Cup 2022. “For me, as president of Newell’s, it would be a double pleasure to bring in a player with these characteristics”thus entrusted the boss of Newell’s to TyC Sportsand add: “What I know, beyond any call we can make, is that it depends on him, what he thinks, how he sees the city, his family and his situation after the Cup. of the world. He only has to open the door to enter Newell’s. »

As a reminder, Lionel Messi hit his first balls at Newell’s, where he played in a youth team between 1994 and 2000, the year in which he flew to Barcelona.

