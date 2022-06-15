Messi already back at Barcelona

Ten days after his last game of the season with the Argentine selection, Lionel Messi returned home. Not in Paris, but at his home in Catalonia.

Lionel Messi and her little family are going to continue their summer vacation somewhere in the Mediterranean. After his two superb matches with the Argentine selection, against Italy (0-3) and Estonia (5-0), in London and Switzerland, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to his hometown of Rosario to a long week of vacation.

Messi delights Barca fans

Number 30 of PSG returned to Europe on Wednesday, landing at Barcelona-El Prat airport, with his wife Antonela and 3 sons. supporters of the Barca were delighted to be able to get an autograph from the former Blaugrana star, as a video from ESPN shows. One year after the heartbreaking farewell of the Argentinian legend…

¡LOCURA FOR MESSI! Leo pisó Barcelona con su familia y, como era de esperarse, fue recibido por los hinchas del Culé. pic.twitter.com/TGhr4cfleM — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 15, 2022

Holidays with the Suarez

Messi will return to his home in Castelldefels, south of the Catalan city, not far from the airport. According to the Spanish press, the Messi will find Luis Suarez and his family to spend a few days off, probably in the open Balearic Sea, off Majorca or Ibiza. Last year, Messi opted for Miami.

Resumption on July 4

“La Pulga” still has two and a half weeks of vacation before resuming training with PSG on Monday July 4 at Camp des Loges. The 34-year-old left-hander will be able to prepare thoroughly for the coming season. His team (for the moment without a coach) will tour Japan, from July 17 to 25, with 2 friendly matches on the program.

After Japan: Israel

The French champion will officially start his season on Saturday July 31 against FC Nantes, the last winner of the Coupe de France, during the Champions Trophy, relocated to Tel Aviv, Israel. The first day of Ligue 1 will offer the Rouge et Bleu a trip to Clermont-Ferrand, the weekend of August 6 and 7.

Read also:Messi recounts his best moments in ParisMessi’s astonishing projectMessi back in Argentina, it’s total hysteria!