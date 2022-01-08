“Messi already tired of PSG”, the bomb explodes also on the next club: 2 hypotheses

Leo Messi has not yet entered with arrogance in the hearts of the fans of the Psg. At the moment, between cups and the championship, just 16 appearances and 6 goals (of which only one in the league). The Argentine footballer has missed ten games since the beginning of the season, first to regain an acceptable physical condition, then due to injury, then due to Covid. For these reasons, there are those who suspect that already next summer they could say goodbye to the Eiffel Tower in advance of the expiration of the contract set for 2023.

According to the former footballer Lobo Carrasco, which intervened during the program El Chiringuito, Messi could stay where he is only in the event of a Champions League victory, but if this trophy does not arrive, he would review his positions. According to Carrasco there would also be a personal component given that Messi will always lack the way of life he had in Spain. He does not regret the choice on a professional level, but there are some doubts on the private side. And therefore would gladly return to Barcelona, or would gladly try an experience in the Premier, or al Manchester City of his friend Guardiola.