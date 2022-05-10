Messi, an amazing contract with Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi took advantage of his few days off to travel to Saudi Arabia, a country of which he is now the tourism ambassador.

Are Paris Saint-Germain attackers teasing? As Neymar soaks up the sun in Barcelonaon the grounds of his former club, and while Kylian Mbappé has offered himself a remarkable getaway to Madridthe city that dreams of hosting it, Lionel Messi has also opted for an amazing destination. The Argentinian striker is indeed in Saudi Arabia, as can be seen in a photo where he is on a yacht in the Red Sea, alongside Leandro Paredes in particular.

At the top of the post, next to the location, we can read the mention: “Paid partnership with visitsaudi“. Because Lionel Messi is now under contract with the Saudi tourist office. “I am delighted to welcome Lionel Messi and his friends to Saudi Arabia, wrote Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb. We are delighted for you to explore the treasure of the Red Sea, the season of Jeddah and our ancient history. It’s not his first visit to the Kingdom and it won’t be his last, and I’m happy to announce that Messi is the Saudi Tourism Ambassador. »

Read also: It’s terrible for Messi!

Saudi Arabia has therefore managed to afford Messi, one of the jewels of Paris Saint-Germain, owned by the Qatari neighbor. The destination chosen by Messi is therefore something surprising, as is the timing. Next week, the seven-time Ballon d’Or will travel to Doha with his club, for a whole host of promotional operations. Messi will therefore have to promote the image of Qatar, in a way, he who is under contract with Saudi Arabia.

I am pleased to welcome Lionel Messi to Saudi Arabia We are excited for you to explore the treasures of the Red Sea, the Jeddah Season and our ancient history.

This is not his first visit to the Kingdom and it will not be the last! @VisitSaudiNow pic.twitter.com/RDfxFIRjrt — Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) May 9, 2022

Read also:Messi, the incredible anecdoteMessi, the very daring request from PSGMessi, it’s overMessi, his decision is made