Messi and Neymar in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

To believe that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will bet on the appearance of celebrities within it to make the buzz. Highlighted by means of a pellet having made it possible to see Squeezie, Prince Waly, Lil Baby, or even Gotaga not long ago, the title could well integrate within it Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. or even Paul Pogba.

Footballers in Call of Duty?

The 2022 edition of the Football World Cup is fast approaching, and it has obviously not escaped Activision. Thus, after having modeled within its famous license call of duty Snoop Dogg, Godzilla, Levi Ackerman (The attack of the Titans) and even Terminator, the editor could choose to integrate Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Paul Pogba into the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Nothing has yet been confirmed, but leaks relayed on the web suggest that the trio of footballers now has a good chance of going for a kill on a virtual playground.

Following Call of Duty: Modern Warfare released in 2019, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is expected from October 28, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. Note that those in a hurry will be able to access the game’s single-player campaign from October 20, provided they have pre-ordered one of the digital versions of this new episode.