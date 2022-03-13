Messi and Neymar receive a huge whistle in the Parc des Princes; Luis Suárez and Fabregas defend them

2022-03-13

The Parc des Princes received its players with whistles, with the exception of Kylian Mbappé, whose name was acclaimed, this Sunday before the Ligue 1 match against Girondins of Bordeauxthe first after the painful elimination in Madrid in the Champions League.

The biggest volleys of whistles were dedicated to Neymar and Leo Messi, disappointing against Real Madrid (3-1) last Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League.

Ancelotti surprises and reveals who is the replacement for the trident Casemiro, Kroos and Modric at Real Madrid

The Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino was not spared from the whistles of the public.

When the ‘speaker’ launched, as usual, the names of the players, only a small part of the public chanted the surnames. Most opted for whistles.

Only Kylian enjoyed a resounding “Mbappé!”