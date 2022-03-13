Messi and Neymar receive a huge whistle in the Parc des Princes; Luis Suárez and Fabregas defend them

2022-03-13
The Parc des Princes received its players with whistles, with the exception of Kylian Mbappé, whose name was acclaimed, this Sunday before the Ligue 1 match against Girondins of Bordeauxthe first after the painful elimination in Madrid in the Champions League.
The biggest volleys of whistles were dedicated to Neymar and Leo Messi, disappointing against Real Madrid (3-1) last Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League.
Ancelotti surprises and reveals who is the replacement for the trident Casemiro, Kroos and Modric at Real Madrid
The Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino was not spared from the whistles of the public.
When the ‘speaker’ launched, as usual, the names of the players, only a small part of the public chanted the surnames. Most opted for whistles.
Only Kylian enjoyed a resounding “Mbappé!”
The Auteuil corner, home to PSG’s most ardent supporters, was only partially occupied at the start of the match.
This rostrum also chanted an insulting chant instead of the traditional ‘Allez Paris Saint-Germain’ (Let’s go Paris Saint-Germain).
On Saturday, in a statement titled ‘Resignation Directorate’, the Paris Ultras Collective (CUP) made a call to “show our discontent, and we ask all those who love the club to join our actions without violence.”
Brutal display! Like this it was the tremendous hattrick of Cristiano Ronaldo in the United-Tottenham
A banner with the slogan ‘Mbappé in Paris, Leonardo in the pillory’, calling for the renewal of the French striker’s contract, which will end in June, and criticizing Brazilian sports director Leonardo, was unfurled in the first part of the match. In another banner you could read ‘Resignation address’.
In the early stages of the match, Neymar was booed on every ball he touched, and even a foul on him was celebrated by part of the public. Auteuil then insulted the Brazilian.
DEFEND MESSI AND NEYMAR
Luis Suárez wanted to defend Messi and Neymar, who received whistles before and during the match against Girondins de Bordeaux. The Uruguayan wanted to use his Instagram account to post a photo with them and the following message: “As always, football without memory. Always with you! I love you so much!”
On Twitter, Cesc Fábregas also wanted to support his friends, with whom he met at Fútbol Club Barcelona: “Football has no memory… it’s a shame. Always with you brothers,” he wrote.