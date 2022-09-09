Messi and Neymar take a stray bullet bearing Hazard’s seal

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: the 10 biggest sales of the Rouge et Bleu

On Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid made a successful debut in the Champions League by winning against Juventus Turin (2-1) and Celtic Glasgow (3-0) respectively.

“Hazard has scored more goals than Messi and Neymar”

After this first European evening, the Spanish journalist, Tomás Roncero, chambered Lionel Messi and Neymar, who remained silent against the Old Lady. “Eden Hazard has scored more goals than Lionel Messi and Neymar combined in this Champions League,” he remarked on El Chiringuito TV.

Entering the game in place of Karim Benzema in the 30th minute, Eden Hazard scored the third Merengue goal with a right-footed shot from close range.

😎”¿HAZARD? Lleva más GOLES que MESSI y NEYMAR JUNTOS esta Champions”😎 🔝¡Como llega @As_TomasRoncero has #ChiringuitoMadrid! pic.twitter.com/ANYOoGAVIx — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) September 6, 2022