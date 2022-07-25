Messi and Ramos bicker

Faraj Benlahoucine, Media365: published on Monday July 25, 2022 at 9:01 p.m.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos had icy exchanges in PSG training. The Argentinian didn’t appreciate a rough intervention from the defender.

On a pre-season tour in Japan, PSG completed its series of friendly matches on Monday with a river success against Gamba Osaka (2-6). A successful dress rehearsal before the Champions Trophy this Sunday in Tel Aviv against FC Nantes, winner of the last Coupe de France. Even if “the last half hour was very average” according to Christophe Galtier. The latter established on this occasion Lionel Messi who distinguished himself by scoring a goal. Within his three-man defense, he also lined up Sergio Ramos from the start.

Formerly enemies because of their rivalry in La Liga, these two men perfectly embodied the institutions of Real Madrid for Sergio Ramos and Barça for Lionel Messi, of whom they both wore the captain’s armband. However, their membership of PSG since last summer would not have particularly brought the two men closer according to many observers. This does not prevent them from respecting themselves and remaining professional. But this Monday, the old rivalry was rekindled during training in the land of the rising sun.

Resentful Messi?

With a feint of body of which only he has the secret, La Pulga avoided the ex-Merengue who however jostled him well in his rough style. That didn’t stop the Argentine from scoring. But this goal did not delight him. By replacing, he glared at the defender and poured out his thoughts, face closed. A few seconds later, the six-time Ballon d’Or once again slipped words to the 2010 world champion while he was relacing his cleats. On getting up, he grabbed his arm in an attempt to have a chat but ‘Leo’ ignored him. What the Spaniard did not reply, seeming disappointed with the reaction of his teammate. Partners under the tunic of PSG but eternal rivals it seems.