Messi and Ronaldo are on fire, dinosaurs still exist

Media365 editorial staff, published on Sunday, June 05, 2022 at 10:25 p.m.

Author of a quintuple against Estonia (5-0), Lionel Messi confirmed his sparkling form with Argentina.

Staff, thank you. Lionel Messi greets you well. For those who still doubted it, the Argentine virtuoso still has the talent in his feet that made him a seven-time Ballon d’Or. Especially with this albiceslte jersey, which he has learned to cherish since his coronation in Copa America. Freed from a weight with his selection, the PSG striker is as light on the field as outside, where the environment of his country has eyes only for him.

In the middle of the week, Messi delivered a very high level performance in a match that counted – for not much, of course, but which counted all the same: the Finalissima. Devastating changes of pace, elegant breakthroughs, luminous passes, the number 10 carried Argentina for a flashy success against Italy (3-0), just to send a message to the world four months before the World Cup in Qatar, recalling by the way that South American football will look European football in the eye. A way of teasing Kylian Mbappé, when his other Parisian friend, Neymar, was much more facetious, laughing gently after the images of jubilation from the Argentines: “Did they win the World Cup or what?”.

Argentina, Messi, it’s a bit like that lately. The World Cup every day. Even for wooden matches. This Sunday, Lionel Scaloni’s team offered themselves a manita against modest Estonia, in a friendly match disputed in the small El Sadar stadium in Pamplona. Perhaps because he was satisfied with two caviars and an MVP title against Italy, Messi found the net this time around. He even pulverized them. Five times. A small feat that allows him to become the first player to score a quintuplet with this legendary tunic, of which he is the historical top scorer ahead of Gabigol, Agüero and the great Diego.

Messi may have chosen his evening well, in the end. Because it was a day when, at the same time, a little further west on the Iberian Peninsula, Cristiano Ronaldo slammed a double to help Portugal beat Switzerland. A day when, in Paris, Rafael Nadal smiled at the public in the capital by winning Roland-Garros for the 14th time in 18 years. A certain allegory of normality in sport. Our sport. Like an awakening to our memories, coupled with a comforting reminder: dinosaurs still exist.