Messi at Barça, an official response falls!

PSG Mercato: While Barça hopes for a return of Lionel Messi at the end of his lease at Paris SG, a close friend of the Catalan club spoke on this file.

PSG Mercato: Joan Laporta wants to repatriate Messi next summer

After watching powerless the free departure of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021, Joan Laporta wants to do everything to convince the Argentine star to return to finish his career at FC Barcelona in order to experience a glorious exit.

“I would like the end of his career to be done with the Barça jersey and for him to be applauded on all grounds. It’s a wish I have. Nothing was discussed. I feel co-responsible for this end (in 2021). I believe this is a temporary end and that we will make this aspiration a reality. At least, that’s our intention.”, said the president of the Catalan club a few weeks ago. However, according to a close friend of the Spanish formation, the story between the Pulga and the Blaugranas could have ended definitively since the summer of 2021 and his signing in favor of Paris SG.

PSG Mercato: Is it definitely over between Messi and Barça?

On the set of El Chiringuito, Lobo Carrasco recently revealed that Lionel Messi would cultivate the desire to make a comeback to FC Barcelona, ​​​​but that Barça would not have yet drawn an offer. Information already communicated by Guillem Balague, the Blaugrana club would not have moved behind the scenes with the clan Messi to make his return a reality.

But according to Jaume Roures, boss of Mediapro, and long-time link to FC Barcelona, ​​it could well be over for good between Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona. “His departure from Barça was a mistake, I don’t think he will come back,” confided Roures in the program La Pizarra and in remarks relayed by Foot Mercato. The tone is set at Paris SG.