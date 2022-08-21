Entertainment

Messi back at Barça, it’s still a dream – Sport.fr

Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

While FC Barcelona is pushing, via the Spanish press, for a return of Lionel Messi at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the Pulga entourage has denied the existence of negotiations with the Catalan club.

Lionel Messi has turned the page, he will not return to FC Barcelona at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. While the Catalan club is pushing, via the Spanish press, for a return of the Argentinian next summer, his entourage denied, in comments relayed by Mundo Deportivo, the existence of negotiations with the Barcelona leaders: “There was no approach from Laporta with anyone in Leo Messi’s entourage or vice versa, and anyone claiming that is lying. »

In the meantime, Lionel Messi, who had a difficult first season in Paris, is having an excellent start to the season, notably with three goals in the first two official games of the season. It is rumored that a contract extension at PSG is in the works. Catalonia is a thing of the past.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jennifer López and Ben Affleck marry for the second time: three days of celebrations altered by the hospital admission of the actor’s mother

3 mins ago

‘Bullet Train’: 10 winks you may not have seen in Brad Pitt’s movie

15 mins ago

a former Red Devil annoyed by the attitude of Cristiano Ronaldo!

16 mins ago

Emma Watson says goodbye to long hair and debuts radical change of look | Lifestyle

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button