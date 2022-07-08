Messi back at Barça, it’s validated

The Blaugrana coach, Xavi Hernandez, would no longer hide internally his desire to see Lionel Messi return to FC Barcelona this summer.

After a complicated first season at Paris Saint Germain, Lionel Messi will he leave the ship yet? According to the latest rumors, the capital club would count on the Argentine icon next season, unlike Neymar for whom the door to a departure has been opened. But in the event of a satisfactory offer for their number 30, the Parisian decision-makers could review their position.

‘Messi called Xavi’

On the other side of the Pyrenees, we are convinced that Lionel Messi wants to leave PSG this summer. According to recent information leaked by Eduardo Inda, the seven-time Ballon d’Or has even probed Xavi for a return to the club. FC Barcelona.

“Leo Messi called Xavi and asked him about a possibility of a return. Xavi told him that he would be delighted, but that he had to speak to Laporta and it would be Laporta who would call him. To date, this call from Laporta has not taken place. Now in Paris, the leader is Mbappé”explained the Iberian journalist on the set of the show The Chiringuito.

💣📞 “MESSI LLAMÓ a XAVI para VOLVER al Barça y sigue esperando la llamada de Laporta” Lo está contando #INDA in #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/323XNDX0rm — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 4, 2022

“He will go to Paris on one leg”

Information confirmed by his counterpart Rubén Uría, who assures that Xavi would welcome the return of “La Pulga” with great pleasure. And the Catalan coach would not hide it in private.

“I can tell you something that is known to everyone. If you tell Xavi that you can bring Leo back, he will go all the way to Paris on one leg, because he would be delighted”thus revealed the journalist of goal on Twitter. Problem for Barça, the emoluments of the native of Rosario would explode the payroll of the club. Especially if Robert Lewandowski were to settle in Catalonia this summer…

Read also:Messi, the thunderclap!Neymar wants to leave Paris, it’s confirmed!Thiago Silva pushes Neymar to Chelsea