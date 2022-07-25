Messi back at Barca next season? “I feel indebted to him”

After leaving Barcelona through the back door last summer, Lionel Messi was never able to say goodbye to Camp Nou as he wished. Leaving in the wake of PSG, the seven-time Ballon d’Or has struggled to win in Ligue 1 and intends to show a better version this season, a few months from his fifth World Cup. In any case, it’s gone well since he impressed his new coachChristophe Galtier, from the first days.

But if he seems to have turned the page on his hard departure from Catalonia, the Argentinian is still being talked about within the Blaugrana entity. Thus, as Sport reports, the Catalan management is already thinking of bringing back the top scorer in the history of the club. “I hope the story between Leo and Barca is not over.” assured Joan Laporta. “It’s our responsibility to make sure this ends in a better way. As president of Barca, I feel indebted to him.” confessed the Catalan leader.

Messi? Xavi’s priority

Also according to Sport, Xavi has even made it a priority for next season. Former teammate and above all friend of the Albiceleste captain, Xavi advocates for a return to the Pulga at the end of his Parisian contract at the end of the season.

According to the former midfielder, Messi could bring big money to the Catalan club, both sportingly and economically. Even at 36, the Catalan T1 sees Messi as a leader for his project and dreams of seeing him hang up his crampons under the jacket of the club which has brought him so much.

After seven golden balls, 35 trophies and 672 goals under the colors of Barça, is the love story really definitely over? Hard to say at this stage, since even the main interested party certainly does not know at the moment. Indeed, the Parisian number 30 has two objectives this season: to shine with PSG and above all to win the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar. He even said on several occasions that he will take stock of his career after the World Cup. Several avenues are then available to him. Prolong the Parisian adventure? Try the experience in MLS? Return to Catalonia to close the loop or do a last freelance in Argentina, on the side of Newell’s Old Boys? Answer in a few months, but a potential return to Barcelona should delight more than one in the city of Gaudí…