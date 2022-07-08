Messi back in Argentina, it’s total hysteria!

Currently in Argentina, where he is enjoying a few days off, Lionel Messi has sparked hysteria among Newell’s fans.

When we call each other Lionel Messidifficult to go unnoticed in Argentina… While enjoying a few days of vacation with Rosario, his native city, after finishing his season in style with five times against Estonia last Sunday, the striker of the PSG received the new shirt from Newell’s Old Boys, the club where he kicked off his first ball before joining Barcelona. A jersey autographed by the entire current squad.

Messi drives Newell’s fans crazy

The photo of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner posing with the tunic didn’t take long to ignite Newell’s fans, who appealed to the leaders to invite the former Barcelona man to attend their team’s next league game, against San Lorenzo on Thursday at the Marcelo-Bielsa stadium. A request heard since a formal invitation would have been sent to the idol of the country. It remains to be seen whether it will be accepted…

🔴⚫️ ¿Messi is going to Newell’s? ⚽️ La Lepra le envío una camiseta firmada por todo el plantel a Leo y le hizo una formal invitation para que vaya al Coloso Marcelo Bielsa este jueves, al partido ante San Lorenzo por el Torneo. pic.twitter.com/FZxoNjyRER — Diario Ole (@DiarioOle) June 8, 2022

“My childhood dream was to play for Newell’s”

One thing is certain, Lionel Messi has never hidden his attachment to his training club. A few years ago he was asked about a possible return to Rosario’s club, and this is what La Pulga replied: “My childhood dream was to play for Newell’s first team, because that’s where I played. I’m a fan, he confided. I was going to the field to watch the matches and I wanted to be there. I don’t know what could happen. It’s something I think about but I don’t know if it will ever happen. »

“He only has to open the door to enter Newell’s”

For his part, the president of Newell’s is of course ready to welcome him: “For me, as president of Newell’s, it would be a double pleasure to bring in a player with Leo’s characteristics. What I do know, beyond any call that can be made, is that it just depends on him, what he thinks, how he sees the city, his family and his situation after the World Cup. He only has to open the door to enter Newell’s”had thus claimed Ignacio Astore to the media Tyc Sports.